WHITE EARTH TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF ANNUAL EL

WHITE EARTH TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF ANNUAL ELECTION AND MEETING The Annual Meeting and Election of White Earth Township will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the White Earth Fire Hall located west of White Earth on County Highway 34. Polls will be open from 5 Pm to 8 PM for the purpose of electing: ONE SUPERVISOR – 3 YEAR TERM ONE TREASURER – 2 YEAR TERM The Annual Meeting will begin at 8:05 PM to conduct all necessary business as prescribed by law. In case of inclement weather, the Annual Meeting and Election will be postponed until Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The Board of Canvass will meet immediately following the Annual Meeting. To obtain an Absentee Ballot contact the Becker County Auditor-Treasurer, 915 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN; Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Extended hours Saturday, March 11, 2023, 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and Monday, March 13, 2023, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Karen Lefebvre, Clerk White Earth Township (March 4, 2023) 199527