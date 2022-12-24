WHITE EARTH TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS NOTICE OF FILING Notice is hereby given to the residents of White Earth Township that the annual filing for election of officers opens on January 3, 2023. The following positions are to be filled at the election on March 14, 2023. SUPERVISOR – 3 YEAR TERM TREASURER - 2 YEAR TERM If you wish to file for candidacy, please file with the township clerk at her residence or call for further information at 218-983-3128. The deadline for filing is January 17, 2023 at 5 PM. The Clerk’s home will be open for filing on January 17, 2023 from 1 – 5 PM. Karen Lefebvre, Clerk White Earth Township Please publish in the paper once. The invoice can be mailed to White Earth Township, PO Box 263, Ogema, MN 56569 Thank You, Karen Lefebvre, Clerk White Earth Township (Dec. 24, 2022) 134819