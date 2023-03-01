WHITE EARTH TRIBAL COURT CHILDRENS COURT

WHITE EARTH TRIBAL COURT CHILDREN’S COURT In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Nakita Eischens Summons of Petition and Hearing Notice Court File No. CC21-0525 YOU ARE HEREBY notified that on February 8, 2023, a Suspension of Parental Rights Petition was filed with the White Earth Tribal Court regarding your child in file CC21-0525. An Admit-Deny hearing on the matter is scheduled for April 3, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. You are asked to contact White Earth Tribal Court Administration located at the RTC in White Earth, Minnesota at 218-983-4648. If you fail to appear for this hearing the Court may find you in default and enter an order. Dated: February 22, 2023 Veronica Newcomer Attorney for White Earth Indian Child Welfare (March 1, 8 & 15, 2023) 197856