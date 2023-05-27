WHITE EARTH TRIBAL COURT CHILDRENS COURT

WHITE EARTH TRIBAL COURT CHILDREN’S COURT In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Any Man Coming Forward as the Father of the Child of Nakita Eischens Summons of Petition and Hearing Notice Court File No. CC22-0312 YOU ARE HEREBY notified that on February 24, 2023, a Suspension of Parental Rights Petition was filed with the White Earth Tribal Court regarding your child in file CC22-0312. A Pretrial hearing on the matter is scheduled for July 10, 2023 at 10:15 A.M. You are asked to contact White Earth Tribal Court Administration located at the RTC in White Earth, Minnesota at 218-983-4648. If you fail to appear for this hearing the Court may find you in default and enter an order. Dated: May 31, 2023 Veronica Newcomer Attorney for White Earth Indian Child Welfare (May 27; June 3 & 10, 2023) 226412