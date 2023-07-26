WILD RICE WATERSHED DISTRICT 11 Fifth Av

WILD RICE WATERSHED DISTRICT 11 Fifth Avenue East Phone: 218-784-5501 Ada, Minnesota 56510 Pursuant to Section 103D.911 of the Minnesota Statues, notice is hereby given that the Board of Managers of the Wild Rice Watershed District will hold a Public Hearing on their proposed Budget for Calendar Year 2024 at the office of the Watershed District at 11 Fifth Avenue East in the City of Ada, County of Norman, State of Minnesota on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. PROPOSED BUDGET FOR ADMINISTRATIVE ACCOUNT Admin.Salaries 107,000.00 Annual Report 1,500.00 Advisory Board 1,000.00 Audit 6,000.00 Capital Improvements (10 Year) 10,000.00 Education Programs 4,000.00 Engineering 12,000.00 Insurance and Bonds 13,000.00 Legal Fees 10,000.00 Managers Per Diem & Expenses 19,000.00 Mediation Project Team 500.00 Meetings, Special Board & other 23,000.00 Office Equipment 8,000.00 Office Maintenance 5,000.00 Organization Dues 7,000.00 Overall Plan (10 Year) 1,000.00 Supplies, Publications and Postage 6,500.00 Technical Equipment/Support 10,500.00 Utilities 5,000.00 250,000.00 Pursuant to Chapter 162. Laws of 1976, as amended, and under direction from the Red River Watershed Management Board, it is also proposed to levy .0003627 times the taxable market value of the property in each county in the District for the Wild Rice Watershed Management Fund, one-half which remains in maintenance of projects of benefit to the District, and one-half which is sent to the Red River Watershed Management Board for construction and maintenance of projects of common benefit to more than one member district. Interested persons are invited to attend the Hearing and express their views. Dated this 18th day of July, 2023. Curt Johannsen, Secretary Wild Rice Watershed District 11 Fifth Avenue East Ada, Minnesota 56510 (July 26; Aug 2, 2023) 243825