Legion baseball: Perham Buzz and Detroit Lakes Post 15 split Thursday doubleheader

PERHAM — Detroit Lakes Post 15 and the Perham Buzz split a double-header as they battled it out on Thursday, July 6, at Tuffy’s Stadium in Perham.

Post 15 took Game 1 in the 13-11 high-scoring affair while the Buzz came back and secured the win 4-3 in Game 2.

In Game 1 both teams hit the ball well to score a combined 24 runs. Perham started it off in the bottom of the second inning. After a line out from Ashton Detloff to start the inning, Gage Aanenson walked on four pitches. He stole second base and advanced to third on a single from Austin Schmelz. Schmelz stole second base and that allowed Aanenson to steal home to score the first run of the game.

Omar Briseno singled to advance Schmelz to third. Seth Urbach hit a pop fly that was mishandled to allow Schmelz to score and make it 2-0 Perham. Austin Aanenson came up and lined a double into the gap to score Briseno but Urbach was thrown out at home for the second out of the inning.

Austin Aanenson stole third base and Evan Kovash brought him in on a single to take a 4-0 lead. Ben Shumansky lined out to center field to end the inning for the Buzz.

Detroit Lakes added runs in the top of the third with Chaz Eckhoff and Noah Rieber hitting back-to-back singles to lead off the inning. Grady Kirchner was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Post 15. Jacob Thomas hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Eckhoff. Hunter Korth came up and smoked a double into the outfield to score Rieber and Kirchner to trail 4-3. Connor Beswick struck out and Joshua Goodspeed flew out for the second and third out.

Perham's pitcher Ashton Detloff hurls a strike against Detroit Lakes Post 15 on Thursday, July 6, in Perham. Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Post 15 forced the Buzz into a 1-2-3 bottom of the third inning. At the top of the fourth, Mason Omberg and Tanner Wilson struck out for the first two outs of the inning. With two outs Eckhoff and Rieber walked followed by a single from Kirchner to score both of them and take the lead 5-4. Thomas popped up to end the inning for Detroit Lakes.

Perham retook the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Schmelz was hit by a pitch to open the inning. Briseno singled to put runners on first and second with no outs. Urbach laid down a bunt to first base that resulted in an error to score Schmelz and tie the game 5-5. Austin Aanenson hit into a fielder’s choice but scored Briseno to take a 6-5 lead. Urbach got out advancing to second base. Kovash popped out and Shumansky grounded out to third base to end the inning.

Post 15 started things off in the top of the fifth with a double from Korth. Beswick struck out but advanced on a dropped third strike and catcher Shumansky committed an error allowing Korth to score and Beswick to advance to second. Beswick advanced to third on a wild pitch. Goodspeed grounded into a fielder’s choice and reached safely and also scored Beswick to take the lead back 7-6. After Goodspeed stole second base, Omberg laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance him to third base. Goodspeed scored on a wild pitch to lead 8-6. Kael McArthur walked to add another baserunner for Detroit Lakes. Eckhoff struck out for the second out of the inning. Rieber then singled and was followed by a single from Kirchner to score McArthur. Thomas singled to score Rieber. Korth was intentionally walked to load the bases for Post 15. Beswick was hit by a pitch to bring in another run and stretch the lead to 11-6. Goodspeed popped out to the shortstop to end the inning.

The Buzz started the bottom of the fifth with singles from Blaiz Schmidt and Detloff. Gage Aanenson grounded into a fielder’s choice. Detloff was out at second but a throwing error allowed Gage Aanenson to reach second base and Schmidt scored. Schmelz popped out for the second out. Briseno came up and hit a double into the gap to score Gage Aanenson and cut the lead to 11-8. Urbach then grounded out for the third out.

Post 15 tacked on insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning with Omberg leading off the inning and reaching on an error from Kovash at shortstop. Logan Adams then walked. Eckhoff laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Omberg and Adams to second and third. Rieber then singled to score Omberg. Kirchner also singled and scored Adams but Rieber was thrown out at home for the second out of the inning. Thomas walked and then Korth grounded out for the third out of the inning but led now 13-8.

Detroit Lakes’ pitcher Noah Reiber stretches and fires a strike against the Perham Buzz on Thursday, July 6, in Perham. Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Austin Aanenson started the bottom of the sixth inning with a single for Perham. Kovash advanced him to second base on a sacrifice bunt. Shumansky then walked on four pitches. Austin Aanenson and Shumansky advanced on a wild pitch. Schmidt popped out to right field for the second out. Detloff then hit a double to score Aanenson and Shumansky to trail 13-10. Gage Aanenson struck out to end the inning.

The Buzz walked Beswick to start the top of the seventh inning. Goodspeed popped out for the first out and then Omberg grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Perham threatened in the bottom of the seventh inning. Schmelz and Briseno singled to put two runners on base. Urbach then singled to score Schmelz making the game 13-11. Austin Aanenson struck out followed by a pop-out from Kovash to get two outs. Shumansky was intentionally walked to load the bases. Schmidt flew out to end the game and give Post 15 the victory in Game 1.

Brock Okeson started on the mound and got the win for Detroit Lakes. He went five innings allowing eight runs on 10 hits. Noah Rieber came in for relief for Post 15. Rieber threw two innings and gave up three runs on five hits with two strikeouts.

Ashton Detloff started on the mound for Perham in Game 1. He threw three innings allowing three runs on four hits with three strikeouts. Austin Aanenson relieved Detloff in the fourth inning allowing eight runs on five hits in two innings. Seth Wabach pitched the final two innings for the Buzz giving up two runs on two hits.

Perham had 15 hits as a team with Briseno leading the team with four. Austin Aanenson, Schmelz, Urbach and Detloff each had two hits. Kovash, Shumansky and Schmidt each recorded a hit.

Rieber and Kirchner led Post 15 with three hits each. Kirchner added four RBIs in Game 1. Hunter Korth went 2-4 with two RBIs. Thomas, Beswick and Eckhoff all had a hit as well.

Game 2 was more of a pitcher’s duel as both teams did not score until the fourth inning.

Perham got things going in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kovash was the first out of the inning after he grounded out. Schmidt then singled to right field and then stole second base to put him in scoring position. A wild pitch advanced him to third base. Gage Aanenson grounded out but scored Schmidt to take a 1-0 lead.

The Buzz added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. The inning started with Briseno and Urbach each striking out. Conner Colliton reached on a dropped pop-fly. Austin Aanenson walked and Shumansky doubled on a line-drive to the outfield, scoring Colliton and Austin Aanenson and adding to the lead 3-0.

Detroit Lakes’ Jacob Thomas waits for a pitch against the Perham Buzz on Thursday, July 6, in Perham. Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes got on the board in the top of the sixth inning. Rieber and Kirchner singled to put two runners on base. Thomas then singled to drive in Rieber and trail 3-1. Korth grounded out for the first out of the inning. Beswick drove in a run on a single making it 3-2. Omberg lined out to third base and Goodspeed grounded out to end the inning.

Perham loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning on walks from Schmidt and Briseno. Urbach was then hit by a pitch. Colliton drew a walk to score a run for the Buzz. Austin Aanenson struck out to end the inning with Perham leading 4-2.

Post 15 came into the top of the seventh needing two runs. Alex Specht grounded out for the first out of the inning. Ben Shipman reached on an error from Urbach. Rieber was then hit by a pitch putting runners on first and second. Kirchner flew out to center field for out No. 2. Thomas singled to score Shipman and cut the lead to 4-3. Hunter Korth then struck out looking for the final out of the game giving the Buzz the win.

Austin Schmelz was awarded the win for Perham. He went 6 ⅔ innings allowing three runs on eight hits with six strikeouts. Austin Aanenson came in for relief for one out, striking out one batter.

Jacob Thomas started the game for Detroit Lakes, throwing two innings allowing one hit, and striking out three batters. Logan Adams threw one inning and struck out one. Chaz Eckhoff threw 1 ⅓ inning. He gave up three runs on two hits with one strikeout. Joshua Goodspeed earned the loss allowing one run and striking out two in one inning.

Rieber, Thomas and Korth all had two hits for Post 15. Kirchner and Beswick both recorded a hit as well. The team finished with eight hits.

The Buzz had three hits as a team from Schumansky, Schmidt and Gage Aanenson. Shumansky had two RBIs to lead the team.

GAME 1

DLPS- 0 0 3 2 6 2 0- 13

PRHM- 0 4 0 2 2 2 1- 11

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Brock Okeson: 5.0 IP, 9H, 8R, 6ER, 1BB; Noah Rieber: 2.0 IP, 5H, 3R, 3ER, 2K, 2BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Noah Rieber: 3-4, 3R, RBI, BB; Grady Kirchner: 3-4, 2R, 4RBI; Jacob Thomas: 1-2, 2RBI, 2BB; Connor Beswick: 1-3, R, RBI, BB; Joshua Goodspeed: 1-5, R, RBI; Hunter Korth: 2-4, R, 2RBI, BB; Mason Omberg: 0-4, R; Tanner Wilson: 0-2; Kael McArthur: R, BB; Logan Adams: R, BB; Chaz Eckhoff: 1-2, 2R, BB

PERHAM PITCHING- Ashton Detloff: 3.0 IP, 4H, 3R, 3ER, 3K, 1BB; Austin Aanenson: 2.0 IP, 6H, 8R, 3ER, 4K, 4BB; Seth Urbach: 2.0 IP, 2H, 2R, 1ER, 3BB

PERHAM BATTING- Austin Aanenson: 2-5, 2R, 2RBI; Evan Kovash: 1-3, RBI, BB; Ben Shumansky: 1-4, R, BB; Blaiz Schmidt: 1-5, R; Ashton Detloff: 2-4, 2RBI; Gage Aanenson: 0-3, 2R, RBI, BB; Austin Schmeltz: 2-3, 3R; Omar Briseno: 4-4, 2R, RBI; Seth Wabach: 1-4, RBI

GAME 2

DLPS- 0 0 0 0 0 2 1- 3

PRHM- 0 0 0 1 2 1 X- 4

DETROIT LAKES PITCHING- Jacob Thomas: 2.0 IP, 1H, 3K; Logan Adams: 1.0 IP, 1K, 1BB; Chaz Eckhoff: 1.1 IP, 2H, 3R, 1ER, 1K, 3BB; Joshua Goodspeed: 1.1IP, 1R, 1ER, 2K, 3BB

DETROIT LAKES BATTING- Noah Rieber: 2-3, R; Grady Kirchner: 1-4, R; Jacob Thomas: 2-4, 2RBI; Hunter Korth: 2-4; Connor Beswick: 1-4, RBI; Mason Omberg: 0-2, BB; Chaz Eckhoff: 0-2, Joshua Goodspeed: 0-1; Alex Specht: 0-3; Ben Shipman: 0-1; Easton Rieber: 0-2, R

PERHAM PITCHING- Austin Schmeltz: 6.2 IP, 8H, 3R, 2ER, 6K, 1BB; Austin Aanenson: 0.1 IP, 1K

PERHAM BATTING- Austin Aanenson: 0-3, R, BB; Ben Shumansky: 1-3, 2RBI; Evan Kovash: 0-3; Blaiz Schmidt: 1-2, 2R, BB; Austin Schmeltz: 0-2, BB; Gage Aanenson: 1-2, BB; Omar Briseno: 0-2, BB; Seth Urbach: 0-1, BB; Conner Colliton: 0-2, R, RBI, BB