14th annual Ole's Ride brings more than 300 bikers to Vergas

VERGAS — The streets and alleyways surrounding Billy's Corner Bar and Grill in Vergas were jam-packed with motorcycles of all shapes, sizes and vintages on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 26.

"We had 175 bikes, and 318 registered riders," said Jessica Sonnenberg, one of the organizers for Ole's Ride for Hospice.

Throughout the morning, visitors could be found exploring downtown Vergas, checking out the "Ole's Ride" merchandise, silent auction and raffles, or trying to get a closer look at all the bikes, which ranged from vintage to brand-new.

By noon, however, most of those bikes were lined up and ready to go on a ride — Ole's Ride.

The annual fundraiser for Hospice of the Red River Valley was named in honor of Richard "Ole" Barten, a motorcycle lover who actually participated in the first Ole's Ride in 2010. The ride was organized by family and friends in Ole's hometown of Vergas to support his battle with stage 4 colon cancer.

Richard "Ole" Barten at the first Ole's Ride for Hospice in 2010. He died from cancer in February 2011. Contributed / Ole's Ride

"Described by many as 'larger than life' in both stature and spirit, Richard 'Ole' Barten was straightforward, soft-hearted and full of integrity," according to an informational flyer that told Ole's story. "He reveled in nature and outdoor spaces; he enjoyed traditional Minnesota pastimes like bow hunting and motorcycle riding. His life was steeped in Native American traditions, faith, a decades-long career with the railroad, and most importantly, family values he shared with his wife Kris and daughters Jessica and Tawn."

He died a few months later in February 2011. During his final months, Ole received compassionate care from Hospice of the Red River Valley, an independent, nonprofit hospice serving a 50-county area of North Dakota and Minnesota. That care left an impact on his family, who decided to continue "Ole's Ride" as an annual event to support and express their heartfelt appreciation for HRRV.

Its intent is "to celebrate Ole's love of riding motorcycle on the open road while raising significant funds to support hospice care in Vergas and surrounding areas," according to an informational flyer that was distributed during the event. In addition to the annual ride, the weekend now includes a bike show on the Friday preceding the ride.

Many of Ole's family members took part in this year's ride, including Nadine Barten, who made the trip all the way from her home in St. Paul to honor the memory of her Uncle Ole.

Ole's Ride participant Nadine Barten burned some sage in preparation for providing a traditional Native American blessing to the riders on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Barten, who is the niece of the late Richard "Ole" Barten, made the trip from St. Paul to Vergas, Minnesota, to take part in the 14th annual ride, which celebrates her uncle's memory. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"I'm Ole's niece ... one of many," Barten said, adding that she has more than 50 cousins. Her contribution to the preparations included providing a blessing for the riders, bikes and supporting volunteers by burning sage and letting the smoke pass over them.

"It's a Native American tradition," she added, noting that the smoke is intended to provide protection for the riders on their journey.

This year's trek included stops at the Cormorant Pub and Boathouse in Cormorant, Hillbillies Vittles and Brew in Erhard, and Bell's Resort Bar and Grill in Dent, before returning to Billy's for some supper and live music from the FM All-Stars . The live auction and raffle prize winners were also announced that evening before the bikers headed home.

A total of 175 motorcycles could be seen making their way through downtown Vergas shortly after noon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, for the start of the 14th Annual Ole's Ride for Hospice. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Over the years, Ole’s Ride has raised more than $208,000 for HRRV. Information on how much was raised at Saturday's event was not available at press time for Wednesday's Detroit Lakes Tribune. For more information about the ride, including money raised from this year's event, visit the Ole’s Ride Facebook page.