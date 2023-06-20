'Addams Family' musical to be presented at Holmes Theatre June 22-24
A cast of 48 students from the Historic Holmes Theatre's 2023 Summer Musical Theatre Camp will present "The Addams Family: Young @ Part," in three live performances this weekend.
DETROIT LAKES — "They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky..."
Yes, the Addams family, including Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Grandma and of course, Thing will come to life on the stage of the Historic Holmes Theatre this Thursday, June 22, for the first of three performances of "The Addams Family: Young @ Part," presented by an all-local cast and crew (see below for a full list).
The group of 48 theater campers is the largest that Holmes Summer Musical Theater Camp presenters Kendra Gilsdorf, Hope Hansen and Nick Larson can remember since the trio took on the challenge five years ago as the camp's director, choreographer and music director, respectively.
"How they fill up the stage — it's been really fun for us," Gilsdorf said. "It always is. It's been a joy."
"We've gained 20 kids in the last five years," Larson said. "We had 28 kids when we started. Some of them have stuck with us year after year, from the beginning."
They, along with the show's producer, Grace Davidson-Thooft, and acting coach, Lorraine Bahr, have had their hands full over the course of the past month, but feel that the cast and crew are ready for opening night this Thursday, June 22, at 7 p.m. Two additional performances are planned, on Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, June 24 at 1 p.m.
"It's very different from anything else we've done," said Mara Bestge, who plays Morticia Addams. "The humor is a lot more mature, and it's darker. It's been very challenging — but awesome."
"I like how this takes a different point of view of view on them (the Addams Family)," said Emma Mitchell, who plays Wednesday Addams. "Wednesday is growing up, and finding out who she is."
"This show is just phenomenal," said Ethan Hendrickson, who plays Gomez Addams. All three of them have been a part of the theater camp since it started.
While the four-part harmonies in some of the show's musical numbers has been "very challenging," Larson said, the cast has been up to the task.
"It's hard in a good way," Mitchell said. "It's been fun to see everyone come together and grow as a family."
"I'm very proud of this cast," Hendrickson said, adding that while they range in age from 6th graders up to high school seniors, all have risen to the challenge exceptionally well.
"They've had immense growth," said Hansen.
"It's going to be a kooky and spooky show," Gilsdorf said with a laugh.
'Addams Family' cast and crew
Here's the full cast listing for "The Addams Family: Young @ Part," to be presented at Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre on June 22-24.
- Gomez: Ethan Hendrickson
- Morticia: Mara Bestge
- Uncle Fester: Andrew Nunn
- Grandma: Addie Clark
- Wednesday: Emma Mitchell
- Pugsley: Declan Frank
- Lurch: Taylyn Bjornson
- Mal Beineke: Matthew Morrison
- Alice Beineke: Peyton Lorentz
- Lucas Beineke: Jesse Peterson
- Thing: Rachael Wagoner
- Moon: Aubrey Kordosky
- Featured Ancestors: Emmarie Anderson, Anika Erickson, Jake Erickson, Layla Hesebeck, Olivia Janich, Aubrey Kordosky, Madelyn Lorentz, Lucas Lundberg, Kylee Schulz, Lyla Slavicek, Rachael Wagoner
- Ensemble Ancestors: Ariel Becker, Lydia Blais, Pearl Christensen, Alivia Dillon, Cash Gervais, Miriam Hansana, Lucian Hesebeck, Ean Kramer, Johanna Larson, Elise Leff, Marin Lorentz, Julia Mahlum, Dreydon Martin, Madison Mendl, Kaleah Miller, Matthew Monley, Aurora Noel, River Noel, Willow Noel, Kendra Nowell, Silas Opp, Rory Steinert, Hannah Sundby, Elsa Walter, Hadley Witt, Ava Young
- Featured Dancers: Aubrey Kordosky, Ean Kramer, Lucas Lundberg, Kylee Schulz
- Show Director: Kendra Gilsdorf
- Music Director: Nick Larson
- Choreographer: Hope Hansen
- Acting Coach: Lorraine Bahr
- Producer: Grace Davidson-Thooft
If you go
What: "The Addams Family: Young @ Part"
Where: Historic Holmes Theatre, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes
When: Thursday, June 22 at 7 p.m.; Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, June 24 at 1 p.m.
Who: Presented by the members of the 2023 Holmes Theatre Summer Musical Theatre Camp
How: Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, and may be purchased online at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html, by phone at 218-844-7469, or in person at the Holmes Box Office, which is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday as well as for two hours prior to each show.
