'Addams Family' musical to be presented at Holmes Theatre June 22-24

DETROIT LAKES — "They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky..."

Yes, the Addams family, including Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Grandma and of course, Thing will come to life on the stage of the Historic Holmes Theatre this Thursday, June 22, for the first of three performances of "The Addams Family: Young @ Part," presented by an all-local cast and crew (see below for a full list).

The group of 48 theater campers is the largest that Holmes Summer Musical Theater Camp presenters Kendra Gilsdorf, Hope Hansen and Nick Larson can remember since the trio took on the challenge five years ago as the camp's director, choreographer and music director, respectively.

"How they fill up the stage — it's been really fun for us," Gilsdorf said. "It always is. It's been a joy."

Morticia Addams (Mara Bestge, at right leads the cast through a musical number during rehearsals for "The Addams Family: Young @ Part," on Friday, June 16, 2023 at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes. The show opens this Thursday, June 22 at 7 p.m., with additional performances set for Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"We've gained 20 kids in the last five years," Larson said. "We had 28 kids when we started. Some of them have stuck with us year after year, from the beginning."

They, along with the show's producer, Grace Davidson-Thooft, and acting coach, Lorraine Bahr, have had their hands full over the course of the past month, but feel that the cast and crew are ready for opening night this Thursday, June 22, at 7 p.m. Two additional performances are planned, on Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, June 24 at 1 p.m.

"It's very different from anything else we've done," said Mara Bestge, who plays Morticia Addams. "The humor is a lot more mature, and it's darker. It's been very challenging — but awesome."

"I like how this takes a different point of view of view on them (the Addams Family)," said Emma Mitchell, who plays Wednesday Addams. "Wednesday is growing up, and finding out who she is."

"This show is just phenomenal," said Ethan Hendrickson, who plays Gomez Addams. All three of them have been a part of the theater camp since it started.

Gomez Addams (Ethan Hendrickson, left) pleads for forgiveness from his wife Morticia (Mara Bestge) in a pivotal scene from "The Addams Family: Young @ Part," during a Friday, June 16, 2023 rehearsal. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

While the four-part harmonies in some of the show's musical numbers has been "very challenging," Larson said, the cast has been up to the task.

"It's hard in a good way," Mitchell said. "It's been fun to see everyone come together and grow as a family."

"I'm very proud of this cast," Hendrickson said, adding that while they range in age from 6th graders up to high school seniors, all have risen to the challenge exceptionally well.

"They've had immense growth," said Hansen.

"It's going to be a kooky and spooky show," Gilsdorf said with a laugh.

'Addams Family' cast and crew

Here's the full cast listing for "The Addams Family: Young @ Part," to be presented at Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre on June 22-24.



Gomez: Ethan Hendrickson

Morticia: Mara Bestge

Uncle Fester: Andrew Nunn

Grandma: Addie Clark

Wednesday: Emma Mitchell

Pugsley: Declan Frank

Lurch: Taylyn Bjornson

Mal Beineke: Matthew Morrison

Alice Beineke: Peyton Lorentz

Lucas Beineke: Jesse Peterson

Thing: Rachael Wagoner

Moon: Aubrey Kordosky

Featured Ancestors: Emmarie Anderson, Anika Erickson, Jake Erickson, Layla Hesebeck, Olivia Janich, Aubrey Kordosky, Madelyn Lorentz, Lucas Lundberg, Kylee Schulz, Lyla Slavicek, Rachael Wagoner

Ensemble Ancestors: Ariel Becker, Lydia Blais, Pearl Christensen, Alivia Dillon, Cash Gervais, Miriam Hansana, Lucian Hesebeck, Ean Kramer, Johanna Larson, Elise Leff, Marin Lorentz, Julia Mahlum, Dreydon Martin, Madison Mendl, Kaleah Miller, Matthew Monley, Aurora Noel, River Noel, Willow Noel, Kendra Nowell, Silas Opp, Rory Steinert, Hannah Sundby, Elsa Walter, Hadley Witt, Ava Young

Featured Dancers: Aubrey Kordosky, Ean Kramer, Lucas Lundberg, Kylee Schulz

Show Director: Kendra Gilsdorf

Music Director: Nick Larson

Choreographer: Hope Hansen

Acting Coach: Lorraine Bahr

Producer: Grace Davidson-Thooft

If you go

What: "The Addams Family: Young @ Part"

Where: Historic Holmes Theatre, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes

When: Thursday, June 22 at 7 p.m.; Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, June 24 at 1 p.m.

Who: Presented by the members of the 2023 Holmes Theatre Summer Musical Theatre Camp

How: Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, and may be purchased online at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html, by phone at 218-844-7469, or in person at the Holmes Box Office, which is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday as well as for two hours prior to each show.