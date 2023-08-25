6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
All movies just $4 at Odyssey 7 Theatres in Detroit Lakes this Sunday

Located in the Washington Square Mall, Odyssey 7 Theatres will be offering discounted admission to all moviegoers on Sunday, Aug. 27, in celebration of National Cinema Day

National Cinema Day.jpg
Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 is National Cinema Day at movie theaters across the United States — including Odyssey 7 Theatres at the Washington Square Mall in Detroit Lakes. Admission to all Odyssey 7 movies will be $4, all day long.
Detroit Lakes Tribune File Photo
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 3:39 PM

DETROIT LAKES — "Barbenheimer" fans, rejoice! Odyssey Washington Square 7 Theatres in Detroit Lakes will be joining the National Cinema Day celebration this Sunday, Aug. 27, with $4 admission to all movies, all day long!

And yes, both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" are still showing on local theater screens this weekend, along with five other recently released films, so local fans can join in the national craze of seeing both movies on the same day, at a discounted price.

MORE DETROIT LAKES NEWS

Odyssey Entertainment is excited to partner with the Cinema Foundation to help moviegoers celebrate a day at the movies with discounted admissions. This one-day event will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day viewing not just all the latest releases, but also exclusive previews and studio messages, for just $4 per ticket, plus tax and online service fees.

Shows and times at Odyssey 7 for this weekend are as follows:

  • "Gran Turismo" (2 hours, 15 minutes) at 12:50 p.m., 3:40 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9:20 p.m.
  • "Barbie" (1 hour, 54 minutes) at 1:10 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
  • "Retribution" (1 hour, 31 minutes) at 1 p.m, 4 p.m., 7:10 p.m. and 9:20 p.m.
  • "Strays" (1 hour, 33 minutes) at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:10 p.m.
  • "Blue Beetle" (2 hours, 7 minutes) at 1 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 6:40 p.m. and 9:20 p.m.
  • "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mahem" (1 hour, 39 minutes) at 1:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 7:10 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
  • "Oppenheimer" (3 hours) at 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For more details go to nationalcinemaday.org or odysseytheatres.com.

