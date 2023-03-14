Artists sought for Detroit Lakes' utility box public art project

DETROIT LAKES — Artists from the lakes area and beyond are being asked to submit samples of their work for possible inclusion in the "Detroit Lakes Energy" public art project, which will decorate six of the city's green power boxes with a vinyl wrap containing original artwork created specially for the project.

The Detriot Lakes Public Utilities Commission gave its approval to the Arts and Culture Commission (ACC) project at its Tuesday, March 7 meeting, and also authorized a stipend of $500 to be paid to each participating artist.

Amy Stoller Stearns, who currently chairs the Detroit Lakes ACC, said that requests for proposals (RFPs) had been sent out to the following groups:



Lake Region Arts Council

Springboard for the Arts

Region 2 Arts Council

Holmes Art Show artists

Street Faire at the Lakes artists

Sailboat artists for the "150 Sails Up in Detroit Lakes" public art project

The six power boxes that have been earmarked for the project have been identified on a map that was sent out with the RFPs. A seventh box has also been identified if additional funding becomes available.

A map of the six projected utility box locations for the new "Detroit Lakes Energy" public art project was presented at the Feb. 22, 2023 meeting of the Detroit Lakes Arts and Culture Commission. Contributed / Detroit Lakes Arts and Culture Commission

The commission is using a similar concept to one used for the decoration of utility boxes in Fargo , though those boxes are smaller than the ones being considered for the Detroit Lakes project.

This decorated utility box in Fargo is an example of the concept being used for a similar project in Detroit Lakes. Contributed / Detroit Lakes Arts and Culture Commission

The ACC is contracting with Trophy House of Detroit Lakes to provide the vinyl wraps of the original artwork that will be placed on the power boxes. They approved Trophy House as the contractor at their February meeting.

Though the artists will be encouraged to create unique works of art for the project, it will have a central theme: "Detroit Lakes Energy." Beyond the theme, designs "may not be political, profane, defamatory or derogatory in any way. Tobacco/vape, firearms/weapons images are not acceptable," the RFP states. The wrap's design may consist of a separate image for each panel, or a singular image that flows from panel to panel to create one large, rectangular work of art.

A separate application must be filled out for each design submitted, but each design must incorporate "a relationship to the City of Detroit Lakes and surrounding area. Relationship may be literal or abstract. Examples of themes include Detroit Lakes' people, culture, physical environment, natural environment, etc."

The theme was kept intentionally broad, "to allow for the greatest flexibility in the artwork's design," according to the RFP. The use of color is also encouraged, "to make a visually interesting complement to the surrounding area." Designs must be submitted in one of the following formats: EPS, PDF, AI, JPG, PSD, TIFF or PNG, and must have a CMYK color profile. Each side of the artwork must also have a minimum one-inch bleed on all sides, and a minimum resolution of 300 dpi (dots per inch). Files cannot be larger than 10 megabytes (MB) in size.

The deadline for submissions is April 15. Concept selection and city approval will take place on June 1, with creation of the vinyl wraps to begin on July 1. All six wraps will be installed on the power boxes by Aug. 31, and a kickoff event to unveil the designs is set for Sept.15.