Black Tie Gala on Aug. 17 to benefit Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — The 2nd Annual Black Tie Gala, presented by Phaser Marketing in support of the Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes, is set for this Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Midwest Bank Ballroom, located inside Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre at 806 Summit Ave.

Get ready to indulge in an unforgettable evening of elegance, entertainment, and charity, all while making a meaningful difference in the lives of the children in our community.

The general public is welcome to join in the festivities, which will get underway at 7 p.m.

Hosted in a black-tie setting, guests are encouraged to don their finest attire and dust off those stunning suits and glamorous dresses as they step onto the red carpet for an evening of glitz and glamour. The Phaser Fundraiser - Black

The event's focal point will be the live auction, offering attendees the chance to bid on an array of exciting items, with all proceeds going directly to the Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes. Your generous contributions will enable the Boys and Girls Club to continue its outstanding work in providing a nurturing environment and empowering opportunities for the youth in our region.

"We are so incredibly stoked and blessed to bring you this second annual Phaser Fundraiser-Black Tie Gala," said Luke Eggebraaten, one of the event organizers. "Our goal is to have a crazy fun event where you can dress up fancy, have some drinks, visit tons of great people, and raise money for an incredible organization."

Last year, Phaser Marketing's Luke Eggebraaten, at left, presented Detroit Lakes Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Patrick Petermann with a check for $20,000, representing the proceeds from Phaser's first Black Tie Gala fundraiser. Contributed / Phaser Marketing

Whether you attend in person or extend your support through a donation or sponsorship, every contribution counts and will be sincerely appreciated. The event is open to the public, but we encourage guests to secure their tickets beforehand due to the limited availability.

Take advantage of this unique opportunity to participate in a night filled with fun, photos, delightful drinks, music, meaningful networking, and, most importantly, making a lasting impact on the lives of the young members of this community. Tickets are $50 each, and may be purchased at eventbrite.com.

The Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes is a leading youth organization that has served the community for over 66 years. Their mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need them most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. By providing a safe and positive environment, the Club offers life-enhancing programs and character development experiences to foster the next generation of leaders.

For more information about the Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes and their impactful work, please visit bgcdl.org/detroit-lakes-club.html.