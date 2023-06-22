Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

City of Audubon to host Summer Fest celebration this weekend

A parade, car show, live music and more awaits attendees at this year's event on Saturday, June 24.

Junior Miss Summer Fest.JPG
A freshly-crowned Junior Miss Summer Fest, Isabella Richard, waved from her throne atop the Summer Fest float at the 2023 parade in Audubon. along with runner-up Lilly Haugrud and the rest of their royal court. This year's Summer Fest celebration takes place on Saturday, June 24, with the parade starting at 1 p.m.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
Today at 3:51 PM

AUDUBON — The City of Audubon will be hosting its Summer Fest celebration this Saturday, June 24, with a parade, car show, live music and more.

The festivities begin with a bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, with caramel rolls, sloppy Joes and various baked goods available for purchase. The church quilt raffle drawing will take place at 2:30 p.m.

MORE STORIES BY VICKI GERDES

The Summer Fest Car Show and Shine in the parking lot at Al's Bar and Grill/Audubon Liquors starts at 9:30 a.m. Alsager Meats will be hosting a parking lot barbecue from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., followed by a parking lot party at Al's Bar and Grill, with live music from The Fat Cats starting at 8 p.m.

The Summer Fest Parade gets underway at 1 p.m. Parade floats will line up before the parade outside Team Industries, then proceed south on Third Street, west on Eagle Street, and then north on Fourth Street. The parade will officially start south of Hawk Street due to construction at the elementary school, so attendees are asked not to stand or sit in front of the school for safety reasons.

Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
What To Read Next
Marijuana buds_stock photo
Local
Don't forget to pay Minnesota's new cannabis tax
June 22, 2023 10:18 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Taylor Swift
Local
Better Business Bureau warns of rising scams ahead of Taylor Swift concert
June 22, 2023 09:38 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
map corbett road (edited).png
Local
Part of Corbett Road in Detroit Lakes will be closed June 26 to fix water main leak
June 22, 2023 09:28 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Laker 2010 Hall of Honor inductees
Sports
Detroit Lakes Athletic Foundation looking for 2024 Hall of Honor nominations
June 22, 2023 02:02 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
farm-accident-2.jpg
Minnesota
Porter man identified as 26-year-old who died in grain bin accident
June 22, 2023 12:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_4219.jpg
Minnesota
BCA investigating SWAT team 'use of force' in St. Joseph shooting
June 22, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Bail set at $20K in domestic choking case
June 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff