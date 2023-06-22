City of Audubon to host Summer Fest celebration this weekend

AUDUBON — The City of Audubon will be hosting its Summer Fest celebration this Saturday, June 24, with a parade, car show, live music and more.

The festivities begin with a bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, with caramel rolls, sloppy Joes and various baked goods available for purchase. The church quilt raffle drawing will take place at 2:30 p.m.

The Summer Fest Car Show and Shine in the parking lot at Al's Bar and Grill/Audubon Liquors starts at 9:30 a.m. Alsager Meats will be hosting a parking lot barbecue from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., followed by a parking lot party at Al's Bar and Grill, with live music from The Fat Cats starting at 8 p.m.

The Summer Fest Parade gets underway at 1 p.m. Parade floats will line up before the parade outside Team Industries, then proceed south on Third Street, west on Eagle Street, and then north on Fourth Street. The parade will officially start south of Hawk Street due to construction at the elementary school, so attendees are asked not to stand or sit in front of the school for safety reasons.