Co-headliners set for 2023 Music on the Mountain

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Mountain Recreation Area has announced that its 2023 Music on the Mountain fundraising concert will have co-headliners.

The Eli Young Band and Russell Dickerson will both perform at Detroit Mountain, located just east of Detroit Lakes, on Saturday, July 1, 2023. The 2022 headliner, Jake Owen, pulled in more than 3,500 spectators, selling out the venue for a second straight year.

The Eli Young Band, which has had four separate number one hits on the country charts, and 14 Billboard-charting singles in all, performed at WE Fest in 2017. Dickerson is the first country artist whose first four singles reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay charts since Luke Combs.

Plans are also in the works for a kickoff party and jam session with regional bands on Friday, June 30. General admission tickets for the July 1 event are currently on sale and cost $70.

For more details on the event, and to get your tickets, go to detroitmountain.com .