Craig Morgan returning to Detroit Lakes for this summer's Bash on the Beach

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Jaycees announced on Monday morning that Craig Morgan will headline the second half of this summer's Bash on the Beach at the Northwest Water Carnival.

Morgan, with Nashville singer-songwriter Antonio Moraes as his opening act, will headline the Saturday, July 22 show. It marks the second time that Morgan has been tapped for the Jaycees-sponsored event: His appearance as the 2016 Bash headliner was canceled following the death of his son, Jerry. Morgan has appeared at both the Shooting Star Casino and WE Fest in the past. A multifaceted entertainer, he has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic Army veteran.

Since hitting the country music scene in the early 2000s, Morgan has charted 25 songs on Billboard and thrills crowds of fans with signature hits like “Bonfire,” “Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester” and his faith-filled tribute to his son Jerry, “The Father, My Son and The Holy Ghost.”

Morgan talked about that faith in an interview with the Tribune prior to making his WE Fest debut back in 2009, stating, “Faith handles all my day-to-day activities. You have a lot of people depending on you, so you want to make the right decisions.” In that interview, he also talked about how music had been a part of his life for as long as he could remember.

“Every day growing up, music was a part of my life in some way,” he said. “My dad was a bass player.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But he didn't really recognize it as his true calling at first. Prior to becoming a country music star and TV sensation, Morgan spent 17 years serving in the U.S. Army and Army reserves, and also worked as an EMT, a contractor, a sheriff’s deputy and even as a Wal-Mart assistant dairy manager.

He remains an avid supporter of America’s military personnel, making 16 trips overseas to perform for U.S. troops over the course of his career. Morgan said it was during his days in the military that he began to miss the music that had filled his childhood memories, and started to write songs of his own.

“Initially, I just wanted to be a songwriter, to make a living and support my family,” he said. But someone at one of the major record labels heard one of his song demos, and eventually, Morgan was signed to a contract with Atlantic Nashville. He's been selling out venues and topping the Billboard charts ever since.

"We're really excited to have him," said 2023 Northwest Water Carnival Co-Admiral Garret Malstrom on Monday, adding that they were also pleased to bring Moraes to Detroit Lakes for the first time. "He's an up-and-coming act out of Nashville," Malstrom added, noting that local attorney Tom Winters — who also helped them book Morgan — had hooked them up with Moraes, whom he had seen in concert before and was impressed by the young musician's ability to entertain the crowd. "He's a really fun live performer," Malstrom said.

The headliner for the Friday, July 21 show will be revealed later this spring. According to Malstrom, they have been asked to withhold the announcement of the second headliner until 90 days before the show — but he promised that it would be a "big 90s rock name," teasing that the Jaycees were "really excited about who we were able to get for the Friday show." The opening act for that show will be Born Too Late .

Tickets can be purchased online at DLJaycees.com.

The 87th Annual Northwest Water Carnival runs from July 14-23.