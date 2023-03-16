Create DL project aims to bring more public art to Detroit Lakes community

DETROIT LAKES — Mashaal the Mammoth; 150 Sails Up; Once Upon a Time; Sunny in DL — and soon to come, a project to decorate public utility boxes around town .

Detroit Lakes public art projects













Detroit Lakes has had its share of public art projects over the past couple of decades — and yet, there's room for a few more. That's the thinking behind Create DL, a public art project initiative that is being launched this month as a partnership between the Historic Holmes Theatre and Project 412 .

Create DL was recently awarded a $90,000 Leadership Boost Grant from the Blandin Foundation . These grants are intended to encourage Minnesotans living in rural and tribal communities to be visionary and creative as they move their communities forward after two years of challenges.

“The last two years of complex crises have taken a toll on leaders across rural Minnesota,” said Sonja Merrild, director of rural grantmaking at Blandin Foundation. “In times like this … the resilience and fortitude of rural people and places shines through.

"Yet, we recognize the critical need for more resources to move small communities from where they are to where they want to go. Rural and tribal places simply don’t get their fair share of funding and resources,” she added.

"Receiving this Leadership Boost Grant from the Blandin Foundation gives us the opportunity to bring more creativity, color and inspiration to Detroit Lakes," says Carmen McCullough, visual arts coordinator for the Historic Holmes Theatre. "I am excited to work with a variety of talented artists, as we move forward on this project that will have a lasting impact on the community."

Projects to be funded by the grant include the creation of several murals, a series of smaller, surprise art installments that Project 412 Executive Director Amy Stoller Stearns refers to as "Easter eggs," and a communitywide art event that is still in the early planning stages. Additional artistic endeavors will be added based on matching funds raised through donations and a crowdfunding campaign.

"We want to infuse art into Detroit Lakes," Stearns said, adding that it is the goal of Create DL "to ensure public art reaches all corners of the city."

"We want to add a little bit of enchantment, a little bit of magic when people come to Detroit Lakes," McCullough said.

Stearns said that the recently announced public utility box art project, Detroit Lakes Energy — a collaborative effort between DL Public Utilities and the city's Arts and Culture Commission — is just one example of what Create DL hopes to bring to the community in the coming months. Thriving communities across the country have seen investments in public art result in improved quality of life for residents, she noted, as well as growth in tourism and business.

In a March 3 press release that announced the project, organizers stated that its intent was to "beautify the community, adding vibrancy and excitement that inspires residents and businesses to implement their own creative projects. In addition, art projects will create 'Instagrammable' locations in areas of interest, generating social media attention and shared content from influencers. As a region that thrives on tourism, this investment will keep Detroit Lakes flourishing as a recreational destination."

'Wall Call' asking for public input

To achieve the goals of this project, Create DL is asking for community support, initially through what they term a "Wall Call" — identifying high-impact locations for public art projects. They encourage residents to look around their neighborhoods for blank walls that make good canvases for murals and share their ideas online at www.createdl.com . The deadline for inclusion in the "Wall Call" is March 19. Once wall spaces are selected, Create DL will put out a call for artists in early April.

Create DL is also seeking financial contributions to expand the impact of this project. If you are interested in contributing, please contact Stearns at amy@project412mn.org , or call 218-234-6361.

Those interested in being a part of Create DL should also follow @project412mn on Instagram and Facebook for updates and future online donation options.