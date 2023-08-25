Da Vinci exhibit to open Sept. 17 at Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — A large-scale traveling exhibition focused on Renaissance-era artist, inventor and scholar Leonardo da Vinci is set to open on Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes.

"Da Vinci: The Exhibition" will take museum visitors on a journey of innovation, creativity, science and wonder. Developed by Aurea Exhibitions and produced by Imagine Exhibitions, Inc., this exhibition is an interactive, hands-on examination of da Vinci’s life, research and art featuring more than 60 fully built, life-size inventions, more than 20 fine art studies and dozens of stunning displays.

The exhibition is expected to take up all of the space in the museum's new history exhibit hall as well as a portion of its basement, according to Becker County Museum Executive Director Becky Mitchell.

"We will be removing the items currently displayed in the exhibit hall on Sept. 1," Mitchell said, which means that this coming week will be the last opportunity to catch those exhibits until at least Jan. 9.

Other areas of the museum, including its gift shop, research library and second-floor science center as well as most classrooms and rental spaces, will remain as is.

The da Vinci exhibition's opening day will also mark a change in the museum's scheduled hours, Mitchell said, adding, "It's opening on a Sunday, and we will be open every Sunday as well as Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for as long as it's here. We will only be closed on Mondays (and some holidays)."

If you go What: "Da Vinci: The Exhibition"

When: Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, through Sunday, Jan. 17, 2024

Where: Becker County Museum, 714 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes

Who: Developed by Aurea Exhibitions and produced by Imagine Exhibitions, Inc.

How: The museum will be open on an expanded schedule for the length of the exhibition, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. every Tuesday through Sunday. It will only be closed on Mondays and designated holidays. Tickets will be available for purchase online at beckercountymuseum.org as well as at the door.

In order to accommodate the increased hours, however, the museum will need a little help from the community.

"We're going to need more volunteers," Mitchell said, because one of the requirements of hosting this exhibition is that at least two docents — the official name for museum tour guides — must be present to oversee guests on both levels where the da Vinci exhibition will be on display.

"We will need at least four docents on duty whenever we're open," Mitchell said — and the museum does not have enough existing staff to fulfill this requirement. To become a museum docent, she added, each volunteer will need to be trained to answer a variety of questions about the da Vinci exhibition and provide the required oversight and maintenance of its displays. Docent orientation dates and times will be posted on the museum's website, beckercountymuseum.org, as soon as they are scheduled.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a museum volunteer should contact her at 218-847-2938 or becky@beckercountyhistory.org.

This large wall display is one of more than 60 that will be set up inside Detroit Lakes' Becker County Museum next month as part of "Da Vinci: The Exhibition," developed by Aurea Exhibitions and produced by Imagine Exhibitions, Inc. The traveling exhibition will remain at the museum through Jan. 7, 2024. Contributed / Al Powers / PowersImagery.com

Guests — including museum members — will be required to pay an admission fee, Mitchell said, though those who have an active museum membership will receive a discount. The fee schedule is as follows: Adult admission for non-members, $25; adult member admission, $20; non-member admission for kids (under age 18), $10; and admission for kids of museum members, free.

"We're also working hard to make the rate affordable for classrooms coming here on field trips," Mitchell said, adding that those teachers who are interested in booking a student tour of the exhibit should contact her directly to discuss available dates, times and group rates.

"This is a study, an examination of da Vinci's life work," Mitchell said. "He truly was a visionary. There is a huge educational component to it."

“Da Vinci was an absolutely incredible man — his art, inventions, and research paved the way for life as we know it today," said Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions. "It is our pleasure to present this immersive and interactive exhibition at the Becker County Museum as a way for visitors to explore the immeasurable ways that one man has influenced our current understanding of anatomy, math, nature, art, and machines.”

'This is an amazing opportunity'

So what will museum guests get for their paid admission? An opportunity to explore the complex beginnings and lifetime achievements of Leonardo da Vinci, through the Italian innovator's discoveries in art, engineering, flight, hydraulics, music, light and more. Among the exhibition’s themed galleries, visitors will discover the breadth and scope of the artist's incredibly advanced understanding of science, mathematics, nature and the relationship between the three.

Many of da Vinci's intricate designs and extraordinary early concepts are spotlighted, including his visionary designs for a helicopter, tank, SCUBA, crane, clock and submarine as well as his plans for a modern city. Additionally, various multimedia experiences and documentary presentations will provide a multitude of supplementary information and insights into his creative process.

She added that da Vinci could actually be considered "the original STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) teacher." He incorporated elements of all five STEAM disciplines in his work; his art even had a scientific aspect to it, Mitchell said, as it was informed by his expansive study and knowledge of the human body.

Though da Vinci did not create working models for many of his inventions and designs, each of those featured within "Da Vinci The Exhibition" was handcrafted, utilizing a modern translation of da Vinci’s unique, mirrored writing style in an ancient Florentine dialect. Trained artisans used these translations to construct full-scale models and bring the master’s two-dimensional plans to life.

Throughout his lifelong devotion to the sciences and fascination with nature, da Vinci also extensively explored the world of anatomy. Da Vinci The Exhibition’s in-depth and enlightening explanations of his famous studies on subjects such as the golden ratio and “Vitruvian Man” are complemented by enlarged examples of the artist’s sketches and notes made during his controversial research on the human body.

"Da Vinci: The Exhibition" will be installed inside Detroit Lakes' Becker County Museum early next month and remain on display there from its official opening on Sept. 17 until Jan. 7, 2024. The exhibition includes more than 60 examples of Da Vinci's work, from recreations of his paintings to life-size models of his inventions. Contributed / Al Powers / PowersImagery.com

In addition to da Vinci’s role as an inventor, the exhibition investigates a collection of his most renowned paintings, including some controversial works traditionally attributed to him, but not yet authenticated. Guests will have the opportunity to thoroughly study the artistic mastery behind such works as “Mona Lisa,” “The Last Supper,” “Portrait of a Young Man,” “Virgin of the Rocks,” “St. John the Baptist” and more.

"The original painting of 'The Last Supper' was 15 feet tall by 30 feet wide," Mitchell said, adding that a life-sized replica of this painting is included in the exhibition, and "our facility can accommodate that piece. We're pretty excited about that."

In fact, she added, the museum's staff and board of directors are thrilled that they have the capability of housing an exhibition that typically travels to much larger, metropolitan cities like Chicago and New York.

"This is an amazing opportunity," she said, both for the museum and its patrons. "We're hoping people will take advantage of it."

"We don't necessarily anticipate having one traveling exhibit after another," Mitchell added. "Our main focus, from a historic standpoint, is still our local history."

But the opportunity to bring in a truly unique exhibition like da Vinci was one they couldn't pass up, she continued, as it "checks all the boxes of our re-imagined vision" for the new museum facility — to incorporate science and interactive activities for children and families alongside that history.

For more background information about "Da Vinci: The Exhibition," visit the website at imagineexhibitions.com/exhibitions/da-vinci-the-exhibition.