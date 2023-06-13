Detroit Lakes' 2023 Trucks and Tunes to be hosted by local guitar club

DETROIT LAKES — "If we had a hundred million guitar players in the world, I think the world would be a better place."

This statement from Detroit Lakes musician Bill Kvebak explains much about the philosophy behind the Broken Strings Guitar Club, which he and fellow musicians Jake Swiers and Tanner Beauchman are just getting off the ground this summer.

Though the three of them have had jam sessions together for several years now, it was only recently that they came up with the idea of trying to pass on their love of music to younger generations.

"My uncle was trying to sell a guitar online, so I sent him a message that said, 'If you want to give me the guitar, I can give it to a kid who might need one," Kvebak said, adding that he knows quite a few kids in the community through his job as a teacher at Detroit Lakes High School. (Beauchman teaches in Valley City, while Swiers is an operations manager at Lakes Community Co-op.)

When he mentioned what he had done to Swiers and Beauchman, they responded, "Let's do something more with this," and subsequently came up with the idea of trying to get more guitars into the hands of potential musicians-to-be in the lakes area — at no cost to them.

"I think we all have a passion for music," said Beauchman. "Not just playing it, but listening to it has brought all of us a lot of joy. I think it gave the three of us something to bond over; we became friends because of all the 'guitar nights,' and we want to share that (with young musicians)."

"We wanted to provide something for kids that aren't really huge into sports, or even band, but need something (to connect with)," Swiers said, adding that he had grown up with music as "an important part of my life."

By putting a free guitar into the hands of as many boys and girls as possible, he added, "hopefully it connects with some of them along the line and becomes a lifelong hobby and passion for them. That's my hope."

The three musicians have already begun keeping an eye on both Reverb and Facebook Marketplace, as well as current and upcoming sales at area music stores, to see if any good quality, new or lightly used instruments become available at an affordable price. They will also gratefully accept donations from the community and surrounding areas, if the instruments are in good condition.

"We don't want to hand out guitars that are throwaways, trash or hard to play with," Kvebak said. "We want to find instruments that kids can be proud of — something they would keep for years to come."

If their first instrument is a quality one, they might hold onto it throughout their lives, even after acquiring multiple others, he explained.

Both Beauchman and Kvebak credit Swiers with being "the driving force" behind getting the Broken Strings project off the ground. Swiers noted that it was during a conversation with Project 412 Executive Director Amy Stoller Stearns that they came up with the idea of the fledgling club getting involved with this year's Trucks and Tunes summer concert series, as a means of not only drawing attention to Broken Strings, but possibly raising some seed money for them to acquire a few guitars and get started.

For now, Broken Strings is being operated under Project 412's umbrella, Swiers added.

The 2023 Trucks and Tunes music-with-food-trucks concert series will open on Friday, June 16 at the Detroit Lakes City Park, with the Broken Strings Guitar Club members hosting a free concert by Corey Medina and Brothers starting at 5 p.m. The band will be playing at the City Park Bandshell, so attendees are asked to bring along lawn chairs or blankets to sit on, as seating is quite limited.

About a half-dozen or so food trucks will also be parked near the bandshell, so people can enjoy some food and drinks while listening to the music, which will continue until approximately 8 p.m. According to Project 412's Michelle Maier, some of the trucks that will be parked by the bandshell that day include La Barista's Fork on the Road, Wood Fire Pizza, Vittles and Bucks Mill Brewing.

In case of rain, the alternate concert site will be at Zorbaz on West Lake Drive, she added. Four more concerts in the series are planned, with dates and scheduled performers as follows:



June 23 – Martin Zellar

June 30 – Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome

July 7 – Rootz Within

July 14 – Church of Cash

Trucks and Tunes is being presented this summer by Project 412 and the Historic Holmes Theatre. Visit musicindl.com or dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html for more information about the concert series; contact Jake Swiers at jakeswiers82@gmail.com for more information about the Broken Strings Guitar Club.