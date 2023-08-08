Detroit Lakes woman just can't wait to be queen

DETROIT LAKES — Her coronation is less than a week away now. Detroit Lakes' Nikki Caulfield will portray Queen Caterina di Venezia at the 2nd Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire, which opens this Saturday, Aug. 12 at the North Dakota Horse Park in Fargo.

MORE STORIES BY VICKI GERDES





Caulfield will reign supreme throughout the second annual event, which takes place on three successive weekends: Aug. 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27. "I'll be there from open to close each day," she said. "Rain or shine, 70 degrees or 98 — or worse."

So where is her king, you ask? "I don't need a king," Caulfield said with a laugh.

Her "royal court" — portrayed by friends Amber Sazama, Joy Sunram and Anton Biederman — thinks otherwise, however. "My court thinks we should have a king, so they'll be looking for one for me," Caulfield said. "But I'm not having it."

That's the premise behind their presence at the Renaissance Faire — finding a king to rule beside Caterina, whether she wants one or not. "It gives us a way to interact with people, make them laugh," she explained. "Our purpose is to add some color to the festivities, help people have fun."

ADVERTISEMENT

All four of them have created names and back stories for their roles, she added, noting that this assists them with staying n character, though none of their interactions will be scripted.

"It's 9 hours (a day) in character, doing improv," Caulfield said, adding that the improvisational nature of the role is what attracted her to the idea, though she isn't used to being in the spotlight.

"I don't like to be front and center," she admitted. "It feels a little weird."

Though this will be her first official stint as queen, Caulfield is no stranger to the "ren fair" circuit: She has attended similar events — like the Minnesota Renaissance Festival in Shakopee and the Newbourne Village Renaissance Festival in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin — many times.

On July 1, 2023, Nikki Caulfield (center) attended the Newport Village Renaissance Festival in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, where she hung out with Mark Lakowski (organizer of the festival, at left) and Kimberly and Greg Grandprey, who portrayed Lord and Lady Spicer. Contributed / Nikki Caulfield

"I've been doing this since college," she said, though since she became a full-time dress shop owner and proprieto r several years ago, such opportunities have been less frequent.

"I go to two or three different ones," said Caulfield, adding that they have to be within a day's drive, as she rarely has time to be away from the store for more than a day or two.

Another factor in the frequency of her renaissance role-playing is that she designs and constructs her own costumes. For the North Dakota event, she has created three new "court dresses," all of them metallic gold in color.

"They're very shiny — and big," she joked, adding that the skirt of each dress is 210 inches — "just shy of six yards," Caulfield says — in length, when pulled flat and measured end-to-end.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason for this is that each skirt has to fit over thick layers of bloomers, hoops, petticoats, and a "bum roll" — a roll of padding that, just as the name implies, sits atop the wearer's backside to make the back of the skirt stand out from the body. The top of the costume is also multi-layered, with a chemise, stays and bodice. For this occasion, she will also be wearing a metal crown, rather than a snood or a hat as she has in the past.

Nikki Caulfield, center, interacts with fellow attendees at the Newport Village Renaissance Festival in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, during the drum jam that ended the day's festivities on July 1, 2023. Contributed / Nikki Caulfield

"You have to learn how to move so you don't take out chairs and small children," she joked. "You need to be aware of exactly how big you are (in costume) when you walk into a space."

Staying well-hydrated is also key, Caulfield noted, especially when the temperatures start to soar. Many costumes — including hers — have hidden pockets for concealing such non-period-conforming items as water bottles and cell phones.

Despite the heat, however, she says that going to such festivals in character is half the fun. "I think these fairs are a great place for people to go to be weird — a place where it's not just accepted, but encouraged."

If you go

What: The 2nd Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire

Where: North Dakota Horse Park, 5180 19th Ave. North, Fargo (new location)

When: August 12-13, 19-20, 26-27; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., rain or shine

Who: Featuring Detroit Lakes' Nikki Caulfield as Queen Caterina di Venezia, along with various other knights, ladies, jesters, beggars and more.

How: Tickets are available online at ndrenaissancefaire.com, as well as at the gate. Price ranges from $15-80, depending on the "experience" that attendees choose. Period costume is welcome, but not required.