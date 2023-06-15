DLCCC’s Tuesdays in the Park is well underway

DETROIT LAKES – This past Tuesday, June 13, people lined up for food, then gathered at the City Park Band Shell for Tuesdays in the Park.

Steve Kelly’s Tribute Kings featuring Cherry Cherry Band performed. The cover band plays hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s, specifically country, and music from Neil Diamond and Bob Seger.

Steve Kelly gestures to audience to sing with him at Tuesdays in the park on June 13. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“This is one of my favorites tonight," Historic Holmes Theater CEO Peter Jacobson said of the band.

“We are so fortunate to have a venue like this,” Jacobson continued.

Every week will provide a whole different experience with a new artist taking the stage.

“Most people will come without even knowing who’s playing,” Jacobson said.

A volunteer from The United Methodist Church, Rick Pechmann, has been volunteering at Tuesdays in the Park for the last 15 to 20 years. The picnic portion of Tuesdays in the Park serves as a fundraiser for Fuller Center for Housing.

Rick Peckmann hands out beverages with his granddaughter at the picnic before the live music begins. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“Probably my favorite part is just seeing people that I know from the community,” Pechmann said.

Tuesdays are not the only days for music in the park. Trucks and Tunes is another music event at City Park every Friday until Sept. 1.

Performing next Tuesday is Dakota Big Band and on Friday will be Corey Medina and Brothers.

