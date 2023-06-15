Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
DLCCC’s Tuesdays in the Park is well underway

Steve Kelly’s Tribute Kings featuring Cherry Cherry Band performed this week and the Dakota Big Band will take to the stage next Tuesday.

audience.jpg
Steve Kelly guides audience to swing their arms back and forth during Tuesdays in the park on Tuesday June 13.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Paige Gifford
By Paige Gifford
Today at 4:09 PM

DETROIT LAKES – This past Tuesday, June 13, people lined up for food, then gathered at the City Park Band Shell for Tuesdays in the Park.

Steve Kelly’s Tribute Kings featuring Cherry Cherry Band performed. The cover band plays hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s, specifically country, and music from Neil Diamond and Bob Seger.

SteveKelly.jpg
Steve Kelly gestures to audience to sing with him at Tuesdays in the park on June 13.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“This is one of my favorites tonight," Historic Holmes Theater CEO Peter Jacobson said of the band.

“We are so fortunate to have a venue like this,” Jacobson continued.

Every week will provide a whole different experience with a new artist taking the stage.

“Most people will come without even knowing who’s playing,” Jacobson said.

A volunteer from The United Methodist Church, Rick Pechmann, has been volunteering at Tuesdays in the Park for the last 15 to 20 years. The picnic portion of Tuesdays in the Park serves as a fundraiser for Fuller Center for Housing.

RickPeckmann_andGranddaughter.jpg
Rick Peckmann hands out beverages with his granddaughter at the picnic before the live music begins.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“Probably my favorite part is just seeing people that I know from the community,” Pechmann said.

Tuesdays are not the only days for music in the park. Trucks and Tunes is another music event at City Park every Friday until Sept. 1.

Performing next Tuesday is Dakota Big Band and on Friday will be Corey Medina and Brothers.

Paige Gifford
By Paige Gifford
Paige Gifford is a reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune. She graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead with a bachelor’s degree in photojournalism. She enjoys photography and videography as well as writing stories. Paige grew up in Glyndon, Minnesota, and spent a lot of her time in Fargo, North Dakota. Now she enjoys walking along the beach of Detroit Lake, paddleboarding and exploring downtown. You can reach Paige at pgifford@forumcomm.com.
