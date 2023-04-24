Everclear to headline July 21 Bash on the Beach concert in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Everclear is coming to Detroit Lakes.

The DL Jaycees announced on Monday morning that the 90s alt-rock band would be headlining their Friday, July 21 Bash on the Beach concert.

Monday's reveal came about a month after Craig Morgan was announced as the headliner for the Saturday, July 22 concert , with Nashville singer-songwriter Antonio Moraes as his opening act.

Everclear, known for hits like "Santa Monica" and "Father of Mine," will take the stage on the Detroit Lakes City Beach at 7 p.m. on July 21. Born Too Late will open for the band, according to 2023 Water Carnival Co-Admiral Garrett Malstrom.

Since first breaking onto the alt-rock scene with their 1993 album, "World of Noise," Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, releasing 11 albums — four of which have been certified as gold or platinum sellers — and achieving 12 hit singles on the Top 40 charts for Mainstream Rock, Alternative and Adult Top 40 radio. They celebrated their 30th anniversary with a 2022 tour of North America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets for both nights of Bash on the Beach 2023 are on sale now at the website, dljaycees.com/water-carnival . Tickets will also be made available for in-person purchase at the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce office within the next couple of weeks. Malstrom noted.