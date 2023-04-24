Everclear to headline July 21 Bash on the Beach concert in Detroit Lakes
It's official. The Friday, July 21 lineup for the Northwest Water Carnival's Bash on the Beach will be Everclear. Tickets are on sale now via the Detroit Lakes Jaycees website.
DETROIT LAKES — Everclear is coming to Detroit Lakes.
The DL Jaycees announced on Monday morning that the 90s alt-rock band would be headlining their Friday, July 21 Bash on the Beach concert.
Monday's reveal came about a month after Craig Morgan was announced as the headliner for the Saturday, July 22 concert , with Nashville singer-songwriter Antonio Moraes as his opening act.
Everclear, known for hits like "Santa Monica" and "Father of Mine," will take the stage on the Detroit Lakes City Beach at 7 p.m. on July 21. Born Too Late will open for the band, according to 2023 Water Carnival Co-Admiral Garrett Malstrom.
Since first breaking onto the alt-rock scene with their 1993 album, "World of Noise," Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, releasing 11 albums — four of which have been certified as gold or platinum sellers — and achieving 12 hit singles on the Top 40 charts for Mainstream Rock, Alternative and Adult Top 40 radio. They celebrated their 30th anniversary with a 2022 tour of North America.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tickets for both nights of Bash on the Beach 2023 are on sale now at the website, dljaycees.com/water-carnival . Tickets will also be made available for in-person purchase at the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce office within the next couple of weeks. Malstrom noted.
ADVERTISEMENT