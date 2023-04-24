99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Everclear to headline July 21 Bash on the Beach concert in Detroit Lakes

It's official. The Friday, July 21 lineup for the Northwest Water Carnival's Bash on the Beach will be Everclear. Tickets are on sale now via the Detroit Lakes Jaycees website.

Everclear_Ashley Osborn_2.jpg
Alt-rock icons Everclear will headline the Friday, July 21, 2023 Bash on the Beach concert at the Detroit Lakes Jaycees' Northwest Water Carnival, taking the stage at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now via the Jaycees website.
Contributed / Ashley Osborn / Detroit Lakes Jaycees
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
Today at 12:12 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Everclear is coming to Detroit Lakes.

The DL Jaycees announced on Monday morning that the 90s alt-rock band would be headlining their Friday, July 21 Bash on the Beach concert.

Monday's reveal came about a month after Craig Morgan was announced as the headliner for the Saturday, July 22 concert , with Nashville singer-songwriter Antonio Moraes as his opening act.

Everclear, known for hits like "Santa Monica" and "Father of Mine," will take the stage on the Detroit Lakes City Beach at 7 p.m. on July 21. Born Too Late will open for the band, according to 2023 Water Carnival Co-Admiral Garrett Malstrom.

Since first breaking onto the alt-rock scene with their 1993 album, "World of Noise," Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, releasing 11 albums — four of which have been certified as gold or platinum sellers — and achieving 12 hit singles on the Top 40 charts for Mainstream Rock, Alternative and Adult Top 40 radio. They celebrated their 30th anniversary with a 2022 tour of North America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets for both nights of Bash on the Beach 2023 are on sale now at the website, dljaycees.com/water-carnival . Tickets will also be made available for in-person purchase at the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce office within the next couple of weeks. Malstrom noted.

Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
What To Read Next
Peoples Park master plan.jpg
Local
Master plan created for Peoples Park
April 24, 2023 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Detroit Lakes man sentenced on gun, burglary charges
April 24, 2023 01:09 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Suspicious man walking with sledgehammer turns out to be good Samaritan
April 24, 2023 12:41 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
IMG_3832.JPG
Community
Progress: All smiles all the time: Hamann Family Dentistry still going strong
April 24, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Tris Anderson
A John Deere tractor and planter roll through a dry field
Business
Planting progress lags in much of the upper Midwest, but tractors are starting to roll
April 24, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher
1 Hanna Knoop AD7C7385.JPG
Prep
Girls golf: Lakers get 2023 season swinging with 4th place finish at Lake City Girls Invite
April 23, 2023 07:51 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
West Lake Drive1 (edited).jpg
Local
Work is starting up again on the West Lake Drive projects
April 23, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  News Staff