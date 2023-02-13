Finished Mashaal the Mammoth sculpture unveiled at Detroit Mountain

DETROIT LAKES — She's 20 feet tall, 30 feet long, and about 8 feet wide: Mashaal the Mammoth, a new interactive public art structure created by artists from the Twin Cities-based Leonic Collective , was unveiled to the public for the first time on Friday, Feb. 10.

And yes, Mashaal is a "she," according to artist Zach Schumack, who first came up with the idea for the woolly mammoth sculpture.

"This, to me, is a pretty special build," said Schumack during Friday's ribbon-cutting ceremony, which drew a small but enthusiastic crowd. "I'm dedicating this to my dear friend, Tigre Mashaal-Lively , who passed away a few months ago."

He also praised Project 412 and its executive director, Amy Stoller Stearns, for their part in bringing the Leonic Collective's latest project to Detroit Mountain.

The mammoth is designed to be interactive, with a staircase inside one hollowed-out leg that leads into a small play area. "You can climb into the belly of the beast," Schumack said.

She is also fully visible at night, he added: "Both the body and tusks light up."

Friday's ribbon-cutting ceremony drew a small but enthusiastic crowd. The structure will now become a permanent part of Detroit Mountain's natural playground.