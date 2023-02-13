99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Finished Mashaal the Mammoth sculpture unveiled at Detroit Mountain

Just about three weeks after they started, the artists of Leonic Collective finished their 20-foot-tall wooly mammoth sculpture. Mashaal the Mammoth was unveiled to the public on Feb. 10.

Ribbon cutting Mashaal.jpg
The ribbon-cutting and naming ceremony for Mashaal the Mammoth, a new interactive public art structure at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area's natural playground, was held on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. On hand for the ceremony were artists from the Leonic Collective and local volunteers, as well as representatives from Project 412 and Detroit Mountain.
Contributed / Project 412
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
February 13, 2023 04:08 PM
DETROIT LAKES — She's 20 feet tall, 30 feet long, and about 8 feet wide: Mashaal the Mammoth, a new interactive public art structure created by artists from the Twin Cities-based Leonic Collective , was unveiled to the public for the first time on Friday, Feb. 10.

And yes, Mashaal is a "she," according to artist Zach Schumack, who first came up with the idea for the woolly mammoth sculpture.
"This, to me, is a pretty special build," said Schumack during Friday's ribbon-cutting ceremony, which drew a small but enthusiastic crowd. "I'm dedicating this to my dear friend, Tigre Mashaal-Lively , who passed away a few months ago."

He also praised Project 412 and its executive director, Amy Stoller Stearns, for their part in bringing the Leonic Collective's latest project to Detroit Mountain.

The mammoth is designed to be interactive, with a staircase inside one hollowed-out leg that leads into a small play area. "You can climb into the belly of the beast," Schumack said.

She is also fully visible at night, he added: "Both the body and tusks light up."

Friday's ribbon-cutting ceremony drew a small but enthusiastic crowd. The structure will now become a permanent part of Detroit Mountain's natural playground.

