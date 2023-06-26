Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
'Flowerpot Poetry Walk' returns to downtown Detroit Lakes

A total of 31 submissions, from local poets as well as those hailing from other parts of the U.S., were chosen for inclusion in the Second Annual Flowerpot Poetry Walk.

Flowerpot Poetry Walk.JPG
The oversized flowerpot next to the murals on the side of Main Street Restaurant in downtown Detroit Lakes contains a poem titled "Dad," written by Jean Sailer, a poet from Perham who is "99 years young," according to Flowerpot Poetry Walk organizer Mary Beth Gilsdorf. The poems will remain on display along Washington Avenue (both east and west) and Veterans Memorial Parkway through the end of summer.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
Today at 3:40 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Poetry lovers, rejoice! The Second Annual Flowerpot Poetry Walk in downtown Detroit Lakes has even more literary selections to peruse this year.

Upward of 115 poems were submitted to go through the juried selection process, with 31 chosen to be "planted" in the oversized flowerpots that add welcome splashes of color throughout downtown Detroit Lakes during the summer months, courtesy of donations from local business owners.

"We have a few more this year than last," said organizer Mary Beth Gilsdorf, noting that there were 20 poems displayed for the inaugural literary event last summer.

The increase was due to the uptick in submissions, which came not just from Detroit Lakes and surrounding communities, but also from roughly nine to 10 other states.

"It's social media driven," Gilsdorf explained, noting that while many of the poets from other parts of the U.S. who submitted entries had family ties or some sort of connection to the lakes area, not all of them did.

"Some just saw the post (calling for entries) on Facebook or Instagram and decided to submit," she said.

Still, 12 of the 31 included submissions were from Detroit Lakes poets, along with a few more from neighboring communities including Frazee, Vergas, Perham and Moorhead (one from each), and a trio of entries from the Twin Cities area. Single submissions came from Wisconsin, Georgia, Virginia, Ohio, Missouri, Nebraska and Arizona, along with two from Pennsylvania and three from the state of Washington.

"They came from all over," Gilsdorf said, adding that poets also ranged in age from as young as 12 up to a sprightly 99-year-old from Perham — the latter being a second-time "flowerpot poet," she said.

The poems are displayed on both sides of Washington Avenue, from north to south as well as along Veterans Memorial Parkway. They are on display now until the end of summer.

"We started on Washington Avenue north of the railroad tracks, then went south on (the west side of) Washington to the Pavilion, then back up the other side of Washington to the Veterans Park and east along the parkway to McKinley Plaza," Gilsdorf said. "It's about a mile-plus walk if you do it all in order."

The last poem installed on the walk was outside the Dairy Queen — which was deliberate, she added with a smile.

Next on the schedule will be the Polartry Poetry Walk, which takes place during Polar Fest in February.

One other exciting bit of news: "We've been adopted by Project 412 as our fiscal agent," Gilsdorf added. "We're still grassroots, but they're helping us with funding."

In the future, Gilsdorf hopes to add spring and fall events as well — but these would be for spoken poetry rather than written.

"It's a way to include those whose poems don't fit the criteria (i.e., are too long to fit on the display card for the poetry walk), or who prefer the spoken word," she explained.

Anyone who is interested in participating in a future poetry walk or spoken poetry event can send their poems to DLpoetrywalk@gmail.com, which is also the point of contact for more information.

