Frazee to host 69th Turkey Days July 27-30

FRAZEE — For nearly seven decades now, Frazee has been hosting Turkey Days on the last weekend in July.

In honor of its 69th anniversary, festival organizers are planning more than 50 events to take place between Thursday, July 27 and Sunday, July 30, with a theme of "Under the Sea."

Though the first event on the Turkey Days schedule for Thursday is a 2:30 p.m. bingo session at the Frazee Care Center — with free cards! — the festival's opening ceremony won't take place until 5:30 p.m. at Little Turkey Park. Immediately following the ceremony, there will be a history walk, followed by more bingo — with designer purses as prizes — at the Frazee event Center. A kickoff party at the Frazee VFW will cap the first day's festivities.

Friday events will include a special old-time variety dance at the Frazee Event Center, starting at noon, and a sand castle contest at the Town Lake beach, starting at 2 p.m. A ceremony commemorating Frazee's status as a "whistle-free zone" will take place at the skating rink by 5th Street starting at 3 p.m. A community variety show will be held in the main gymnasium at Frazee-Vergas High School, starting at 4:30 p.m., and at 6 p.m., there are a couple of events getting underway, including Family Night at Harvest Fellowship Church, and "Pizza, Pitchers and Beer" at the Frazee VFW. At 7 p.m., the CornerStone youth center will host "Pizza, Pop and Puzzles" for kids in grades 7-12. Also at 7 p.m., the band Retrolution will play in the Frazee liquor store parking lot (this event is for those age 21-plus, and there is a cover charge).

Saturday's schedule is jam-packed, with morning events including a biscuits and gravy breakfast at the Frazee Event Center from 7:30-10:30 a.m.; kids' fishing contest at Little Town lake, 8-9 a.m.; Dolores Smith Memorial Turkey Trot taking off from the softball field at 9:15 a.m.; scavenger hunt at CornerStone, 10 a.m.; and a salad luncheon at the Event Center, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

All-day events will include a street fair on Main Avenue, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; and the 14th Annual Tyler Shipman Memorial Car Show at Main Avenue/Little Turkey Park, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Next on the schedule is a road rally departing from the clinic parking lot at 11:30 a.m.; Turkey Bowling on Main Avenue, a Soap Box Derby at 5th and Main, and a bean bag tournament at the liquor store, all starting at noon; a Frozen T-Shirt Contest on Main Avenue, starting at 12:30 p.m.; and a ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of the burning of Big Tom, Frazee's giant turkey statue, at 1 p.m. in front of the current statue at the Lions Park.

A couple more turkey-themed events will follow, including Turkey Bingo at the Frazee Event Center, 1-4 p.m., and the Turkey Drop at Ketters, 3:30 p.m.

In between there will be a couple of kid-centric events, a Book Walk at 12:45 p.m. and a kids' pedal tractor pull at 1:30 p.m., both on Main Avenue.

The Turkey Days Water Fights will be held at the Frazee Fire Hall at 4 p.m., followed by a spaghetti supper at the Frazee Event Center, 4:30-7 p.,m. The annual Miss Frazee and Miss Outstanding Frazee Teen Pageant gets underway at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium, followed by a line dance class in the parking lot and street by United Community Bank, 8:15-9 p.m.

The Fat Cats will healdine a street dance on Main Avenue starting at 8 p.m.; this event is for those age 21-plus, and there will be a cover charge. Last but not least, there will be a fireworks display at the football field, taking place at approximately 10 p.m. (after dark).

The festival concludes on Sunday, July 30 with a chalk art contest at 8:30 a.m., crepes served at CornerStone from 8:30-10:30 a.m.; a tractor show on Second Street, 9 a.m.-noon; and a community worship service outside Harvest Fellowship Church, with a live praise band, starting at 10 a.m. A turkey lunch will be served at the Frazee Event Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, followed by a pet and doll parade on Main Avenue, with registration starting at 12:45 p.m. and parade step-off at 1:30 p.m. Immediately following this kid-friendly event will be the Turkey Days Grand Parade on Main Avenue at 2 p.m., with lineup starting at 1 p.m. in front of the high school. An ice cream social willfollow the parade at the Frazee Event Center, and at 3:30 p.m., the Turkey Days Demolition Derby gets underway at the corner of West main and 5th streets. Gates will open for the derby at 1 p.m.

To conclude the weekend's festivities, the Frazee VFW will host karaoke from 6-10 p.m.