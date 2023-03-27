Friday concert by Copper Street Brass at Detroit Lakes' Holmes Theatre to feature 'music of the '70s'

DETROIT LAKES — From Mozart to John Lennon and Styx, Copper Street Brass will cover "music from the '70s" in a whole new way this Friday, March 31 at Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre.

"That '70s Show with Copper Street Brass" has been a huge hit with audiences of all ages, truly featuring something for everyone to go home singing — whether it’s your elementary school student or your grandmother.

The Copper Street Brass is the premier six-piece brass chamber ensemble in Minnesota and one of only a handful of self-sustaining brass groups in the country. They were founded in 2008 as a professionally trained classical chamber music ensemble — which means they perform without a conductor — featuring two trumpets, horn, trombone and tuba.

The CSB ensemble is described by reviewers as “flawless,” “polished” and “somewhere between magnificent and exquisite.”

In this show, the group will cover famous classical and opera music as well as rock and pop tunes. This one-of-a-kind concert features music from the 1770s and 1870s, including music from Mozart and Brahms as well as popular selections from Bizet’s "Carmen." The CSB goes big with innovative and fun covers of 1970s rock and pop tunes by Fleetwood Mac, John Lennon, Styx, James Taylor and Led Zeppelin. Joining the quintet to rock out on drums is Twin Cities virtuoso percussionist Reid Kennedy.

Copper Street Brass prides themselves on shattering the divide between listener and performer with their lively banter and audience interaction, bringing people to their feet, from Montana to Massachusetts. Their musicians have recorded individually for Prince, Grammy-winner Big Walter Smith and many other groups.

If you go

What: 'That '70s Show with the Copper Street Brass'

Where: Historic Holmes Theatre, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes

When: Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Who: The Copper Street Brass is a six-piece horn ensemble hailing from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

How: Tickets are $15 for adults, $7.50 for students, and may be purchased by phone at 218-844-7469, online at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html , or in person at the Holmes Box Office, which is open every Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as for two hours prior to Friday's show.