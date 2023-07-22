Fun filled days await at Becker County Fair

DETROIT LAKES —The Becker County Fair opens and concludes with the always popular 4-H events. In-between are days and nights packed with carnival rides, fair food, concerts and shows and vehicles smashing into each other at the demo derby.

Exhibits begin on Tuesday, July 25

All the fun starts on Tuesday, July 25 when the open class exhibit entry building invites the public in to view various projects from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Becker County Fair offers plenty of contest for 4-H and FFA members, as well as an opportunity for youngsters to get close to many of the animals being shown. File photo / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Wednesday, July 26 welcomes juggler magician and midway rides

At 8 a.m., the events begin for the 4-H competitors. The rabbit judging is the first of many contests that include raising top quality animals for show. Rabbits are judged at 8 a.m., followed by poultry at 12:30 p.m., and beef, sheep, swine and dairy steers at 1 p.m. There will be a 4-H Swim Show in the Amanda Foltz Arena at 5:30 p.m.

Entertainment shows take the stage under the Big Tent, starting at 1 p.m. Juggler Magician Steve Russell is the first act under the bright lights, bringing a slightly-off center variety show to the masses. According to his social media account, he has also performed at the Clay County Fair and Minnesota State Fair.

Russell will also perform at 3 p.m. on the Strolling Show stage, and again under the Big Tent at 5 p.m.

By 2 p.m., contests are back on the docket. Those who appreciate flowers may want to visit the Open Class Building to see what bouquets and designs were submitted for the contest.

At 3 p.m., bingo begins, giving all an opportunity to try their luck before the midway opens at 5 p.m., which is the same time that the April Stenger Memorial Volleyball Tournament begins in the Grandstand area.

Closing out the night will be a concert by the Haymakers under the Big Tent, followed by the Button drawing to win prizes at 9:45 p.m.

The carousel at the Becker County Fair midway opens Wednesday, July 27. (Detroit Lakes Tribune / File Photo)

Thursday, July 28 features 4-H and FFA contests, midway and more

The 4-H contests start at 8 a.m. with market goat, sheep show and lamb lead in the Amanda Foltz Arena. At 10:30 a.m., the FFA and open class beef show gets started.

As the 4-H and FFA students vie for top honors in their contests, visitors to the fair can listen to the soothing sounds of Ethel May Duemoro and her accordion under the Big Tent at noon. Following her performance will be the Senior Citizen Awards at 12:30 p.m. After good Samaritans are recognized, Tim Eggebraaten will perform at 1:30 p.m. under the Big Tent. After the local musician is done rocking with the crowd, there will be a break in the entertainment. The band Retro Cowboy will take the stage at 7 p.m.

Before the next act takes the state, people are given the opportunity to zip and zoom on the midway rides, which open at 1 p.m. Fair goers can also enjoy games of Bingo in the Bingo Building. The first number is called at 3 p.m., and continues until the fair closes down that night with the button drawing at 9:45 under the Big Tent.

Solveig Nordsletten, left, and Leonard Thielen were the 2009 winners of the title Becker County Outstanding Senior Citizen. This year, the awards will be presented Thursday, July 27. (File photo / Detroit Lakes Tribune)

Friday, July 28 is a day to rev the engines at the demo derby

The first 4-H event of the weekend will be the horse show and pleasure classes and horse training judging at 8 a.m. in the horse arena.

Over in the Amanda Foltz Arena, the open class dairy goat show starts at 8:30 a.m., with the open class dairy show following at 10 a.m.

Once again the midway opens at 1 p.m. with entertainment by the Mixed Nuts starting at the same time under the Big Tent. There will be a second show at 3:15 p.m. and a final show at 5 p.m. More family-fun entertainment can be found behind the fair office. Starting at 1:30 p.m. story time with the 4-H Book Club starts, followed by kids games at 2 p.m. Games for all ages start at 3 p.m. in the Bingo building.

At 7 p.m., engines will rev, cheers will be heard and race flags will drop as the automotive barrel racing starts at 7 p.m., followed by at the demo derby at 7:30 p.m. at the grandstand. The cost of admission is $10 for adults and $5 for those 12 and younger.

Also at 7 p.m., under the Big Tent, the band Slapping Skeeters will perform. The evening will conclude once again with the daily button drawing under the Big Tent at 9:45 p.m.

The Becker County Fair demolition derby will be held at the grandstand Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29. (File photo / Detroit Lakes Tribune)

Saturday, July 29, 4-H performing arts show and second demo derby set

The last day of the Becker County Fair starts at 7:30 a.m. with a bidders breakfast in the 4-H Kitchen. While filling up on good food may be a perfect wayto start the day for some, others might fancy a tractor parade, which starts at 8 a.m. The parade proceeds to the fairgrounds, where the tractors will be available for up-close ganders until noon. Awards will be presented at 11:30 a.m.

The FFA and 4-H events start at 8:30 a.m. with the Round Robin Showmanship contest at the Amanda Foltz Arena, followed by a market livestock auction at 9 a.m.

RRV Emerging Leader Program will present under the Big Tent at 11:40 a.m., followed by a Fair Builder Award Program at 11:50 a.m., Century Farm awards at noon and a 4-H fashion revue at 12:30 p.m. As the midway opens at 1 p.m., a horse fun show will be underway (from 12:30-3:30 p.m.) at the Horse Arena.

The first act of the day takes the stage under the Big Tent at 1:30 p.m., with Ventriloquist David Malmberg. (Malmberg will also have shows at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.) He is followed by a 4-H Performing Arts Show at 2:30 p.m. Bingo will once again be held in the Bingo Building, starting at 3 p.m.

Before the fair concludes, at 7 p.m. the grandstand grounds will once again come to life as the second night of the demolition derby will begin at 7 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., under the Big Tent, the last act takes the stage. Mike Hokanson will perform live music until the button drawing at 9:45 p.m. From 9-11 p.m. there will also be a 4-H Fun Night in the Amanda Foltz Arena.