Happy 40th birthday, WE Fest!

The Detroit Lakes-based country music festival celebrated the milestone anniversary on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The festival officially got underway Thursday, Aug. 3, and will conclude Saturday, Aug. 5.

WE Fest Birthday Party.JPG
WE Fest's 40th birthday celebration on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, featured a relaxed atmosphere, with guests sitting out on the lawn in front of the Barn Stage waiting for the music to start.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune
DETROIT LAKES — WE Fest kicked off its 40th-anniversary celebration on Wednesday, Aug. 2, with a birthday bash that included a ribbon cutting, champagne toast, line dancing, and of course, a live band.

There was even a large, fake birthday cake sitting near the stage, ready for selfies.

WE Fest 40th birthday cake.JPG
This birthday cake was set up on the lawn by WE Fest's Barn Stage, ready to greet guests at the festival's 40th-anniversary bash on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The festivities officially began at 6 p.m., with guest DJ B Rock spinning a playlist featuring tunes from 40 years of WE Fest performers.

At 7 p.m., Detroit Lakes Chamber of Commerce ambassadors gathered on the Barn Stage alongside WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke and Owner/Producer Matt Mithun for a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

WE Fest ribbon cutting.JPG
Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and WE Fest dignitaries gathered on the festival's Barn Stage on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, for a ceremonial ribbon cutting in honor of WE Fest's 40th anniversary.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

This was followed by a champagne toast later in the evening, and a series of prize drawings.

It was a pretty relaxed atmosphere, with guests sitting on the lawn or at benches and tables strewn around the area between the Barn Stage and the Ranch House.

Two of those guests, Heidi Dukat and Theresa Nelson, had made the 12-hour trip from Chicago, Illinois, to spend the weekend camping in a tent just outside the festival grounds.

Heidi and Theresa.JPG
Chicago residents Heidi Dukat, left, and Theresa Nelson enjoyed a festive beverage on the lawn by WE Fest's Barn Stage on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, as they waited for the festival's 40th-anniversary bash to get underway. The duo made the 12-hour trip from Chicago to Detroit Lakes for the festival, which concludes on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"This is our third year," said Dukat, adding that she spends a lot of her leisure time attending music festivals in various parts of the U.S. as well as overseas."We leave the men and kids at home — girls trip only."

"It gets me away from everyday life," Nelson said, adding that the pastoral countryside of the Soo Pass Ranch is something they just don't see in Chicago. "It's just a fun time. We love the people we've met."

"Everyone's so nice, so friendly and helpful," Dukat said, adding that she is actually trying to convince her husband to move to Minnesota when they retire.

At 9 p.m., guests were given an opportunity to learn "Wiley's Western Shuffle," the official line dance of WE Fest 2023, followed by a live performance from guest band Cheat Codes, who played long into the night.

The action moved over to the concert bowl for the remainder of the festival, which concludes Saturday night with a performance by Jake Brown.

Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
