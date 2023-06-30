Detroit Lakes hoppin' as town gears up for 4th of July fireworks, boat parades and live music

DETROIT LAKES — Independence Day is Tuesday, July 4, and Detroit Lakes is planning to celebrate in style with its annual beach fireworks, starting "at dusk," according to event organizer Mark Fritz.

But before that, there will be boat parades, live music and more.

On Saturday, July 1, co-headliners Russell Dickerson and the Eli Young Band will take the Music on the Mountain stage at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area, along with special guest John Morgan. Gates open at 5 p.m., with the music to start at 6 p.m. Go to detroitmountain.com for tickets.

Attendees gather for Music on the Mountain at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes, featuring a sold-out performance by Jake Owen, on July 2, 2022. Contributed / Dr. Drone Aerial Images

Live music will also be happening at several other venues around the lakes area throughout the holiday weekend, according to the MusicInDL.com website.

On Saturday, Rootz Within will be performing at the Shady Hollow Flea Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., while Island Time will be at the Holiday Inn Beach Bar from 2 to 5 p.m., and Dan Brekke performs at Long Bridge Bar, Grill and Marina from 6-10 p.m.

Both Tim Eggebraten and the Walsh Brothers will play the Cormorant Pub and Boathouse, with Eggebraaten performing from 3-6 p.m. and the Walsh Brothers from 8-11 p.m.

Later that evening, the Holiday Inn will host the Castaway DJ, and Troubadour will rock Zorbaz on West Lake Drive. Both of those shows start at 9 p.m.

On Sunday, July 2, Island Time will bring its tropical vibes to Long Bridge, playing from 2-6 p.m., while the Castaways will perform at the Holiday Inn Beach Bar from 3 to 6 p.m. Mike Morse will play the Cormorant Pub from 7-10 p.m., and Adios Pantalones will wind down the day's live music with a 9 p.m. performance at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes.

On Monday, July 3, Tim Eggebraaten will play for the third time in as many days, performing at Shady Hollow Flea Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Stella band will rock Long Bridge from 6 to 10 p.m., and Brianna Helbling plays the Cormorant Pub from 8 to 11 p.m. Adios Pantalones will take to the Zorbaz stage at 9 p.m., playing until the wee hours of the morning on July 4.

Long Lake will be holding its annual fireworks show on Monday, July 3 this year. The show starts at 10:30 p.m. and is funded through private donations.

The Lakes Area Patriots will be staging a ceremonial reading of the Declaration of Independence on the lawn of the Becker County Courthouse at 10 a.m. on Independence Day. The ceremony will conclude with a group sing-along to the historic anthem, "God Bless America." As with any of the outdoor events planned this weekend, bad weather could result in the cancellation of this event.

The annual Melissa and Sallie Lakes Association July 4 Boat Parade is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. sharp. Boats will meet at the Shoreham channel between Melissa and Sallie, then proceed counter-clockwise around the two lakes, simultaneously. Decorated boats of all shapes and sizes will be participating. All lake residents are encouraged to decorate themselves, their docks, homes, and properties in celebration of Independence Day. Traveling trophies will again be awarded for the best-decorated boats and best-decorated lake home and/or dock. No registration is required. All watercraft are welcome, decorated or not. Shoreline spectators are also encouraged to come wave to parade participants as they circumnavigate the lake.

The "Boston Tea-ki Party" vessel, owned by Jeff and Kristi Reidesel, presents a photographer with two cups of tea from a basket during the annual Fourth of July boat parade on Lake Sallie on July 4, 2022. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Both Big and Little Floyd Lake will host boat parades this year, according to a Facebook post from the Floyd Lakes Association.

Big Floyd Lake boat owners should meet at the Floyd Lake Point sandbar at 10:45 a.m. for registration, while over on Little Floyd, registration will begin at the same time on the Nodsles' dock. Parades will get underway simultaneously at 11 a.m., with boats traveling counterclockwise around the two lakes.

Prizes will be awarded in several categories, with the trophy going to the overall winner, so make sure to deck out your boats (and yourselves) as colorfully as possible. Contact floydlakes@gmail.com with questions.

The Long Lake Boat Parade is set for 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Boats will gather at the public access, then proceed around the lake. Spectators are encouraged to wave their flags (or arms) from the shore as the boats pass by.

Several other area lake associations are planning morning boat parades as well; check with your local association for more information on start times and locations.

That afternoon, Island Time returns to Long Bridge, playing from 2 to 6 p.m., while Fourth Wave takes the stage at Cormorant Pub later that evening, playing from 8 to 11 p.m. The music comes to a close with a performance by DJ Pretty Ricky and Big Mike at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, starting at 9 p.m.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the annual fireworks display will get underway on the City Beach.

"We like to wait until it's dark (for maximum visibility)," said Fritz, noting that the sun is usually down by 10:15 p.m.

The fireworks, which are staged by a professional company, will be launched from three different barges floating on the lake.

Everything about the annual display is funded through "generous" donations from the local business community and a handful of private individuals, Fritz said, as well as contributions from both the city of Detroit Lakes and the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce.

"We spend a little over $30,000," Fritz said. "It's a fantastic show

Fritz said that he and fellow Lakeshirts founder Mike Hutchinson started organizing the annual fireworks show about 30 years ago; this year, they have a co-chair, Todd Simison of TS Dock and Lift, whom Fritz said has "made a huge difference" in the planning.

"TS Dock and Lift helped us get two more barges (instead of one), and that changed the dynamic of the show so much," he added, noting that with multiple barges, they can launch fireworks from three different locations at once.

"It's made all the difference in the world," he said. "For the last few years, it's (the show) really amped up, and that's fun to see."

For a community of just under 10,000 people, Fritz added, Detroit Lakes "can do some pretty cool things. It's great to be a part of that."