Heart O'Lakes Harmony's spring production will have a theatrical flair

DETROIT LAKES — Though there may still be snow on the ground outside, spring has sprung for the members of the Heart O'Lakes Harmony Men's a Capella Chorus , who are getting ready to present their annual spring concert this coming weekend.

Two shows are planned, with the first taking place Friday, March 31, at A Center for the Arts in Fergus Falls, and the second to be staged at Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre on Saturday, April 1. Both shows will start at 7:30 p.m.

This year's production, "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Broadway," may look a bit different than those of previous years, according to director Brent Gerber.

"It's a little more theatrical-based," he said. "We've actually recruited several actors from the Detroit Lakes community theater group to join us on stage."

The local actors "will help present the story of the Great Northern Community Thespian Society, as they gather to choose the musical that they're going to perform this year," Gerber continued. "The characters are very unique and funny."

As the actors leaf through playbooks from several familiar musical theater shows, the men's chorus will perform highlights from such iconic shows as "The Music Man," "Fiddler on the Roof," "Les Miserables" and "Phantom of the Opera," just to name a few.

"We'll also have a couple of quartets from our chapter singing in the show, and some actors singing solos as well," Gerber said. "It's a good variety of music as well as some fun, comedic entertainment."

The chorus currently includes approximately 30 members, who come from "all over the lakes country — from Strawberry Lake to Elbow Lake, from Lake Park to Battle Lake to Perham," Gerber said, adding that it also currently includes "about a half dozen guys from Detroit Lakes."

"We'd love to have more members," he added, noting that it's a fun activity, and a great way "to enjoy spending time doing something that brings people together instead of pulling them apart. I often say that if everyone would just start singing more and talking less, we'd all be better off."

If you go

What and Who: "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Broadway," presented by the Heart O'Lakes Harmony Men's a Capella Chorus, under the direction of Brent Gerber.

When and Where: Friday, March 31, at A Center for the Arts , 124 W. Lincoln Ave., Fergus Falls, and Saturday, April 1 at the Historic Holmes Theatre , 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m.

How: Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students and free for kids age 12 and under. They are available for purchase at the Holmes Theatre Box Office in Detroit Lakes or Victor Lundeen's in Fergus Falls.