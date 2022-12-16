Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Holiday Train draws a crowd, raises over $4,700 for Becker County Food Pantry

For the first time since 2019, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is traveling across the United States, and on Thursday, Dec. 15, the train made a mid-afternoon stop in Detroit Lakes.

Holiday Train Arrives.JPG
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolled into Detroit Lakes at about 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, near the end of a cross-continental journey that began on Dec. 13 in Golden Valley, Minn., and ended on Saturday, Dec. 18 in Saskatchewan, Canada. It was the train's first visit to Detroit Lakes since 2019, as COVID-19 concerns caused the Holiday Train to go virtual for its fundraising concerts in both 2020 and 2021.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
December 16, 2022 12:22 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES — For the first time since 2019, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolled into Detroit Lakes on Thursday, Dec. 15, drawing an estimated crowd of 150-200 people despite the winter storms that swept through the region midweek.

Holiday Train Crowd.JPG
Holiday Train concert-goers were all smiles as they listened to Canadian singer-songwriters Kelly Prescott and Alan Doyle, who performed for roughly 45 minutes in Detroit Lakes before heading out to their next stop in Mahnomen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Even Santa Claus himself showed up, distributing candy canes to the crowd and later, dancing along to "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," as played by Alan Doyle and the Holiday Train band.

Alan Doyle.JPG
Canadian musician Alan Doyle performs with the Holiday Train band during a stop in Detroit Lakes on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Canadian folk-rock star performed half a dozen songs in a 45-minute concert that also included an appearance by another popular Canadian musician, Kelly Prescott .

Kelly Prescott.JPG
Canadian musician Kelly Prescott performs as part of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stop in Detroit Lakes on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

After Prescott's opening set, which included a delightful rendition of "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas," Canadian Pacific Holiday Train officials presented the Becker County Food Pantry with a check for $4,500. Since the Holiday Train started in 1999, Canadian Pacific Railway has raised more than $21 million and 5 million pounds of food for food shelves along the Holiday Train route.

Holiday Train Check Presentation.JPG
Becker County Food Pantry Executive Director Brad Carlson, left, and Detroit Lakes Mayor Matt Brenk, second from right, accepted a check for $4,500 from Canadian Pacific about midway through the Holiday Train concert stop in Detroit Lakes on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. It was the Holiday Train's first visit to the community since 2019, as COVID-19 concerns forced the fundraiser concert to go virtual in 2020 and 2021.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Brad Carlson, the Becker County Food Pantry's executive director, said afterward that local attendees of the Holiday Train concert contributed $272 in cash and 139 pounds of food, in addition to Canadian Pacific's donation. During the presentation, he noted that 1 out of every 8 families in Becker County made use of the food pantry this year, and thanked Canadian Pacific for its assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Lakes Mayor Matt Brenk was also on hand for the festivities, welcoming the Holiday Train to Detroit Lakes and noting, "We've missed you the last couple of years."

Doyle, who took the stage after the food pantry presentation, also mentioned several times how happy he and Prescott were to be back traveling with the train this year. The 14-car Holiday Train, festooned with Christmas lights, made its first cross-continental tour in three years, following virtual concerts in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. It also made stops in Glenwood, Alexandria, Mahnomen, Plummer and Thief River Falls on Thursday, before heading back up to Canada to wrap up its weeklong run in Weyburn, Saskatchewan on Saturday, Dec. 18.

For more information about the Holiday Train, visit cpr.ca/holidaytrain . For more information about the Becker County Food Pantry, check out its F acebook page .

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTYMUSICFOOD SHELFFUNDRAISERS
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
What to read next
campus of ESSENTIA HEALTH ST. MARY'S
Local
Essentia Health Urgent Care-Detroit Lakes closing early due to inclement weather
Essentia Health Detroit Lakes closing early on Dec. 23
December 23, 2022 11:09 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
SB.jpg
Local
Auditor recommends school district spends $450,000 from food service fund
Detroit Lakes School District receives "clean bill of health."
December 23, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Amy Klobuchar
Opinion
Klobuchar: Legislation helps families locate missing loved ones with Alzheimer's and autism
Nearly half of kids with autism have wandered from safe supervision, and 60 percent of people living with dementia will wander at least once. We have seen these stories come to tragic ends.
December 23, 2022 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Sen. Amy Klobuchar
ATVEken.jpg
Local
Eken receives recognition from Woods and Wheels ATV Club for work on trails
Detroit Lakes VFW donates to ATV club for kids' safety classes.
December 23, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter