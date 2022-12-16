Holiday Train draws a crowd, raises over $4,700 for Becker County Food Pantry

DETROIT LAKES — For the first time since 2019, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolled into Detroit Lakes on Thursday, Dec. 15, drawing an estimated crowd of 150-200 people despite the winter storms that swept through the region midweek.

Holiday Train concert-goers were all smiles as they listened to Canadian singer-songwriters Kelly Prescott and Alan Doyle, who performed for roughly 45 minutes in Detroit Lakes before heading out to their next stop in Mahnomen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Even Santa Claus himself showed up, distributing candy canes to the crowd and later, dancing along to "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," as played by Alan Doyle and the Holiday Train band.

Canadian musician Alan Doyle performs with the Holiday Train band during a stop in Detroit Lakes on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Canadian folk-rock star performed half a dozen songs in a 45-minute concert that also included an appearance by another popular Canadian musician, Kelly Prescott .

Canadian musician Kelly Prescott performs as part of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stop in Detroit Lakes on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

After Prescott's opening set, which included a delightful rendition of "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas," Canadian Pacific Holiday Train officials presented the Becker County Food Pantry with a check for $4,500. Since the Holiday Train started in 1999, Canadian Pacific Railway has raised more than $21 million and 5 million pounds of food for food shelves along the Holiday Train route.

Becker County Food Pantry Executive Director Brad Carlson, left, and Detroit Lakes Mayor Matt Brenk, second from right, accepted a check for $4,500 from Canadian Pacific about midway through the Holiday Train concert stop in Detroit Lakes on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. It was the Holiday Train's first visit to the community since 2019, as COVID-19 concerns forced the fundraiser concert to go virtual in 2020 and 2021. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Brad Carlson, the Becker County Food Pantry's executive director, said afterward that local attendees of the Holiday Train concert contributed $272 in cash and 139 pounds of food, in addition to Canadian Pacific's donation. During the presentation, he noted that 1 out of every 8 families in Becker County made use of the food pantry this year, and thanked Canadian Pacific for its assistance.

Detroit Lakes Mayor Matt Brenk was also on hand for the festivities, welcoming the Holiday Train to Detroit Lakes and noting, "We've missed you the last couple of years."

Doyle, who took the stage after the food pantry presentation, also mentioned several times how happy he and Prescott were to be back traveling with the train this year. The 14-car Holiday Train, festooned with Christmas lights, made its first cross-continental tour in three years, following virtual concerts in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. It also made stops in Glenwood, Alexandria, Mahnomen, Plummer and Thief River Falls on Thursday, before heading back up to Canada to wrap up its weeklong run in Weyburn, Saskatchewan on Saturday, Dec. 18.

For more information about the Holiday Train, visit cpr.ca/holidaytrain . For more information about the Becker County Food Pantry, check out its F acebook page .