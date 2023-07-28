Holmes Theatre 2023-24 season tickets now on sale

DETROIT LAKES — Though there is still about a month left of summer, the Historic Holmes Theatre is getting the jump on ticket sales for its 21st season this week.

Season tickets went on sale to the public on Monday, July 24, with tickets for the 18 individual shows planned from September through May available for purchase starting Tuesday, Aug. 1.

"We have 18 shows; 10 are performing arts, and eight are tribute shows," says Grace Davidson-Thooft, the theater's performing arts director. "There's a really wide range, with something for everybody — dance, jazz, theater and lots of fan favorites."

Tribute shows on the schedule for this season include "ABBA-solutely Fab: A Tribute to ABBA" on Saturday, Nov. 11; "The Heartshakers: A Tom Petty Experience" on Thursday, Jan. 18; "3 Stars Born" with Cate Fierro and Mick Sterling's 16-piece Stars Orchestra (and the Stars Dancers) on Friday, March 22; "I Am, He Said: A Celebration of the Music of Neil Diamond" with the Killer Vees on Friday, May 3; and not just one or two, but three shows by regional favorites the Fabulous Armadillos, on Oct. 2, Feb. 17 and April 27.

The themes for the 'Dillos shows will be announced as the dates for those shows draw closer, said Davidson-Thooft, adding, "Tributes are such a big deal — they get a lot of people excited to get in the doors here."

The performers enjoy coming to the Holmes as well, she said. "The Killer Vees are hometown guys — they love it here. And Rock and Roll Christmas is coming back too (Dec. 14)."

Locally grown favorites the Killer Vees will be returning to Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre on Friday, May 3, for a Neil Diamond tribute show, "I Am, He Said." Contributed / Don J. Olson / Historic Holmes Theatre

Other returning fan favorites include the Church Basement Ladies, who will bring their holiday show, "Away in a Basement," back to the theater on Thursday, Nov. 30, as well as the Heartshakers, Concordia Orchestra (Oct 29) and Mardi Gras Kings (Feb. 13). The "3 Stars Born" show is one that was originally planned for this past spring, but rescheduled for the next.

Davidson-Thooft noted that those who would like group tickets for the Church Basement Ladies show should contact marketing manager Elle LaMere directly, via phone or email.

One of the more unusual shows on this year's schedule is "Fairy Tales on Ice: The Adventures of Peter Pan and Wendy," which is set for Thursday, Feb. 29. As the name implies, "We're going to have an ice show on our stage!" said Davidson-Thooft. "It's crazy that they can make that happen."

Another unusual experience is happening on Thursday, March 7, when Malevo takes the stage. "They're an Argentinian folk dance group," she explained. "They were semifinalists on 'America's Got Talent.' Super high energy, all-male group. They come with all their drums ... you'll hear your heart thumping for the whole show. It's a really fun, exciting and accessible show."

And then, there's the return of large-scale community theater. In addition to the previously announced production of the musical "Godspell" in October — community auditions take place Aug. 6-8 — there is also a new production of "HolmesSpun Theatre" set for April.

For the first time ever, Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre will be hosting a live ice show, "Fairy Tales on Ice," which will be presented on the Holmes stage on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Contributed / Historic Holmes Theatre

Two previous productions of "HolmesSpun" have been staged; as the name implies, these shows have been locally written, directed and staged, with a mixed cast of newcomers and community theater veterans.

"We're going to be workshopping that (script) and trying to get it written," said Davidson-Thooft. "Brent Gerber (Heart O' Lakes Harmony Chorus director) has been taking the lead on that. We want to have as many people involved with that show as possible."

Here's a little look at the complete schedule:



Water Street Dance Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14

Echoes of Brass-A Journey Through Trumpet Repertoire: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26

"Godspell" Community Theater Production: Oct 5 and 6 at 7 p.m.; Oct. 7 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Fabulous Armadillos: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Concordia Orchestra: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29

"ABBA-Solutely Fab-A Tribute to ABBA: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Church Basement Ladies' "Away in a Basement": Thursday, Nov. 30 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Christmas on Copper Street: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8

Rock and Roll Christmas Spectacular: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14

The Heartshakers-A Tom Petty Experience: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18

Mardi Gras Kings: 7 p.m Tuesday, Feb. 13

Fabulous Armadillos: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17

"Fairy Tales on Ice-The Adventures of Peter Pan and Wendy": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29

Malevo: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7

"3 Stars Born" featuring Cate Fierro and the Mick Sterling Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22

"HolmesSpun Theatre": April 18 and 19 at 7 p.m.; April 20 at 2 p.m.

Season tickets, which are already on sale, include three different options: