Holmes Theatre to host a trio of concerts this week

DETROIT LAKES — Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre will be a big part of the community's Polar Fest-ivities this coming week, with no less than three concerts scheduled for Feb. 18, 21 and 24.

This Saturday's show will focus on the music of Barry Gibb and the Bee Gees, from "Run to Me" to "Jive Talkin" and more; the Tuesday, Feb. 21 show will be a party in the Midwest Bank Ballroom featuring music from the Mardi Gras Kings; and last but not least, Friday, Feb. 24 will see the world premiere of "Simon and Simon," a new musical tribute to the songwriting skills of Paul Simon and Carly Simon, uniquely interpreted by the gypsy jazz group Harmonious Wail.

Iconic singer-songwriters Paul Simon and Carly Simon (no relation) will be showcased in a new tribute show, "Simon and Simon," making its debut at Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Contributed / Harmonious Wail

Though the debut of "Simon and Simon" will feature some of the band's favorite songs from the two Grammy-winning artists, "it's not really a tribute or a cover thing," says Sims Delaney-Potthoff, one of the trio of musicians who call themselves Harmonious Wail. "It's just us, playing the music of Paul Simon and Carly Simon — our favorite songs by them — in our inimitable, Harmonious Wail style.

"It's been a gas," he added, noting that the group has come up with some fun arrangements that will make songs like "You're So Vain," "The Sound of Silence," "Anticipation" and "Still Crazy After All These Years" sound familiar, yet different at the same time.

"That's where the creative process comes in — honoring what Paul and Carly intended, and then seeing how we can bring our own muse and creative selves to the songs," said Sims, who plays six different instruments as well as providing some of the vocals for the group. "It’s been fun to see which song to play on which instrument. 'Slip Sliding Away' is a perfect ukulele song. Who knew?'

Besides himself, the group also includes Maggie Delaney-Potthoff, who according to the group's biography is a "vocalist extraordinaire ... whose percussive instrument of choice is a cardboard box — but who can also rock almost any household object," and Jeffo Weiss, "a master bassist who dazzles and mesmerizes on both upright and electric five-string bass." More information about the group and its music is available at harmoniouswail.com .

The 'perfect songs' of Barry Gibb and the Bee Gees

This Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m., Mick Sterling and his 13-piece band will present a special tribute: "From Barry: The Perfect Songs of Barry Gibb and the Bee Gees."

Singer Mick Sterling and his 13-piece band, along with a group of five talented Minnesota vocalists, will be in Detroit Lakes this Saturday, Feb. 18, for a 7:30 p.m. concert at the Historic Holmes Theatre, highlighting the music of songwriter Barry Gibb and his brothers, Maurice and Robin, known collectively as the Bee Gees. Contributed / Historic Holmes Theatre

According to a press release from Sterling, "The songs Barry Gibb wrote and performed with his brothers Maurice and Robin (known collectively as the Bee Gees) are stylistically beautiful and undeniably songwriting gems." He calls Barry Gibb "one of the greatest pop songwriters of his generation."

"From Barry" is a show that will honor not only the early work of the Brothers Gibb, with songs like "Run to Me," "I Got to Get a Message to You," "Words" and "Massachusetts," but also the dance grooves of "Jive Talkin'" and "Stayin' Alive" from the "Saturday Night Fever" soundtrack, and beyond. Besides Sterling and his band, the evening will feature five other talented Minnesota vocalists: Boyd Lee, Wayne Cullinan, Mary Jane Alm, Cate Fierro and Aimee Lee.

From completing and releasing his second book, "And Else (A version of life according to Mick Sterling)," and third book, "Mickisms (A Collection of Conversation Enders)," and the release of the "An Andy and Bing Christmas / A Season of Hope" CD, and producing and/or appearing in a variety of concert events that honor the artists that influenced him, Sterling's plate is very full. Not to mention, he is also the founder and director of the Minnesota-based charity called The 30-Days Foundation , which assists Minnesota families in real-life financial crises.

Party with the Mardi Gras Kings

It’s going to be a Mardi Gras party in the Historic Holmes Theatre’s newly renovated Midwest Bank Ballroom on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

The Mardi Gras Kings will perform this Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. in the Historic Holmes Theatre's Midwest Bank Ballroom. Contributed / Historic Holmes Theatre

Special guests The Mardi Gras Kings will take the audience down to New Orleans' Bourbon Street with their mix of traditional New Orleans classics mixed with modern repertoire, using a clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, piano, guitar, tuba and drums.

Dedicated to showcasing the music of the birthplace of jazz, The Kings portray Dixieland classics such as "Bourbon Street Parade" and "Struttin’ with some Barbeque," mixed with the ‘street beat’ of the modern horn bands strolling in the French Quarter, so if that's your kind of jam, come on down to the Holmes ballroom this Tuesday and "laissez le bon temps rouler (let the good times roll)."

If you go

Tickets for all three of these shows are available online at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html , by phone at 218-844-7469, or in person at the Holmes Box Office, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes, which is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday through Friday as well as for two hours before each show.