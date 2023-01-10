Holmes Theatre to start 2023 with a party: Fabulous Armadillos 'Party Band' coming to town for Jan. 19 show

DETROIT LAKES — Where's the party? At Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre, where the Fabulous Armadillos are scheduled to play on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Besides Armstrong, the eight-person band showcases the talents of some of the region's best singers and musicians, including Paul Diethelm, Chris Hawkey, Mike Kreitzer, Jay O’Donnell, Cassandra Ronnie (a Frazee native), Pat Thorn and Mike Zeleny.

"We come from all over the place," says longtime member Greg Armstrong. "One of our singers, Cassandra Ronnie, is from Fargo, Chris Hawkey is from the Cities — he’s also on the KFAN Power Sports Morning Show — I am from the Cities as well, and the rest of the band is all from the St. Cloud area."

That makes sense, Armstrong noted, as the band originally got its start in St. Cloud back in May of 2006. While the Armadillos have played several shows at the Holmes Theatre over the years, both on their own and with members of another area band, Collective Unconscious, several of the band's members are also familiar to many lakes area residents for their part in the enduringly popular "Rock and Roll Christmas," which sold out the Holmes on Dec. 15.

"We love that theater," Armstrong said, adding that the band has done nearly a dozen shows at the Holmes, and there are more in the works. "We've done our Eagles (tribute) show there, the Vietnam show and others."

ADVERTISEMENT

Other themes have included Motown, stadium rock and Woodstock. Officially, the band's name is still The Fabulous Armadillos, Armstrong said, but internally, they call themselves "the party band," which is where the name for their latest show came from. "We took the best from all those themes for our 'Party Band' show," he added.

The band also plans to stay in town overnight and take advantage of some of Detroit Lakes' winter amenities. "We have an extra day, so we're going to have some fun," Armstrong said.

If you go

What: The Fabulous Armadillos Party Band

Where: Historic Holmes Theatre, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes

When: Thursday, Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Who: The Fabulous Armadillos are Greg Armstrong, Paul Diethelm, Chris Hawkey, Mike Kreitzer, Jay O’Donnell, Cassandra Ronnie, Pat Thorn and Mike Zeleny. For more information visit fabulousarmadillos.com .

How: Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $30 for adults, $15 for students, and can be purchased online at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html , by phone at 218-844-7469, or in person at the Holmes Box Office. Regular box office hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; it will also be open for two hours prior to the start of the show on Jan. 19.