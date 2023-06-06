99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

It's a wrap! Seven artists chosen for utility box art project in Detroit Lakes

The artists have been chosen for a Detroit Lakes public art project that will place vinyl wraps depicting original artwork onto seven power boxes around the city this summer.

Utility box art map.jpg
This map, which is tilted 90 degrees clockwise (i.e., north is to the right) shows the locations of the seven utility boxes around Detroit Lakes that will be decorated with vinyl wraps containing digital images of original artwork. The public art installation will be done one box at a time, with the plan of having all seven installed by the end of summer.
Contributed / Detroit Lakes Arts and Culture Commission
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
Today at 7:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — The artists have been chosen, the locations have been finalized, and the contracts are nearly "wrapped" up: The Detroit Lakes Arts and Culture Commission is getting ready to flip the switch on a project to decorate seven Detroit Lakes Public Utilities (DLPU) power boxes with original artwork this summer.

The project, which is a collaboration between the Arts and Culture Commission and DLPU, will use vinyl wraps imprinted with images of the artists' original artwork, rather than the application of paint or other art media directly to the boxes' surface.

MORE STORIES BY VICKI GERDES

According to DLPU General Manager Vernell Roberts, this should not only ease the process of making the artwork fit more easily onto the available surface of each individual power box, but also the need to incorporate any required warning labels and coding for each box into the design.

It should also make future repairs and maintenance on the boxes a little easier, he added. As to how well the vinyl wraps will hold up to the rigors of a northwest Minnesota winter, "time will tell," Roberts said, though it is expected that they should last for several years.

There were initially just six power boxes planned to be used for the project, with the possibility of adding a seventh if additional funding was found — which it was, thanks to a Blandin Foundation grant that Project 412 and the Historic Holmes Theatre received for creating public art projects in the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

More on the utility box art project and "Create DL" public art grant

"About half (of the funding) came from Detroit Lakes Public Utilities, and about half from the grant," said Arts and Culture Commission Chairman Amy Stoller Stearns, who is also the executive director of Project 412.

"Vernell Roberts has wanted to do this (put artwork on city power boxes) for quite a while," she added, so when the newly created Arts and Culture Commission was looking for its first project, this one seemed to fit the bill perfectly.

A call for artwork was sent out early this spring, according to commission member Nancy Haggart, and a total of 79 artist submissions were received and vetted by a jury that consisted of commission members and a handful of other volunteers.

"It went great," Haggart said of the vetting process. "I think everybody was very happy with it (the quality of artwork submissions)."

Haggart said that she, along with fellow commission members Chris Henwood and Claire Danner, formed the subcommittee that was charged with researching what needed to be done to bring the project to fruition this year.

"Right now we are on schedule to have everything completed by the end of the summer," Henwood said, adding that he is currently working with Trophy House co-owner Eric Tulius on the art installation process (the commission signed a contract with Trophy House for the vinyl wrap portion of the project early this spring).

Stearns noted that Henwood's background as a graphic artist made him the obvious choice for this part of the project: He and Tulius will be working directly with the individual artists to make sure that the final vinyl wrap installation fits each artist's vision.

The chosen artists and box locations are as follows:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Artist Darlene Malvick Harrison , a Detroit Lakes native who currently lives in Avon, Indiana, will have her original work, titled "Experience Detroit Lakes II," installed on a box near the American Legion Campground on West Lake Drive.
  • Detroit Lakes artist Jessica Dretsch will have her original work, titled "The Fabulous Four Seasons," installed on a box located on a bike path near Sanford Health, north of Langford Street in downtown Detroit Lakes.
  • Naytahwaush artist Kent Estey will have his original work, titled "Summer Sunset No. 1: Best of Times," installed on a box located by Bremer Bank and the Lincoln Professional Building, near the corner of Holmes Street and Lincoln Avenue in downtown Detroit Lakes.
  • Orono, Minnesota artist Shakuntala Maheshwari will have her original work, titled "Winter with Blooming Orchids," installed on a box located near Lakes Liquor (the municipal liquor store) on McKinley Avenue in downtown Detroit Lakes.
  • Marin Westrum, a Detroit Lakes artist who graduated from high school last month, will have her original work, titled "Minnesota Wildflowers," installed on a box located just south of the Washington Square Mall, on the corner of Holmes Street and Lake Avenue in downtown Detroit Lakes.
  • Rural Detroit Lakes artist Anna Lassonde will have her original work, titled "Gone Fishing," installed on a box located between Walmart and Kentucky Fried Chicken on the Highway 10 frontage road on the west side of Detroit Lakes.
  • Rochert artist Kara Schumann will have her original work, titled "Worm's View," installed on the Highway 10 frontage road near the Minnesota Department of Transportation office on the west side of Detroit Lakes.

"Hopefully, one of them will be installed by July 4," said Stearns, though Henwood added that weather will play a role in that.
"It's tough to put a wrap on a metal power box when the temperature is 90-plus degrees," he said, and of course, summer storms are also a factor.

More public art projects are also coming to Detroit Lakes this summer thanks to the above-mentioned Blandin grant, which was submitted for the "Create DL" public art collaboration between Project 412 and the Historic Holmes Theatre. Visit createdl.com for more information.

Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
What To Read Next
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is a super sequel
June 06, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
mprbooks1605.jpg
Minnesota
Independent bookstores on the rise in Minnesota, each with a story of their own
June 04, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Emily Bright / MPR News
Vern Kuechle, from left, of Forest City visits with Dan Ruprecht, of Eden Valley about the process of growing and harvesting tobacco in Minnesota.
Arts and Entertainment
Get ready to rendezvous for some old-fashioned fun in west central Minnesota
June 04, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Theft of power tools from storage unit reported
June 05, 2023 01:18 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
bearinDL.jpg
Local
Black bear seen in Detroit Lakes city limits
June 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Jim Ulmer.jpg
Local
Lakes Area Farmers Market draws vendors, crowds
June 05, 2023 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Abby Larson Ancher 4x100M Relay.JPG
Prep
Track and field: Detroit Lakes girls sending 5 Lakers to state
June 04, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli