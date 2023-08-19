It's time to 'party with a purpose'

DETROIT LAKES — The Lakes Area Parrot Heads sure know how to throw a party.

In fact, they're throwing two of them, back-to-back.

The local nonprofit's annual Macaws for Paws and Boats-N-Bars fundraisers are set for Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26, respectively.

"Friday is our 10th annual Macaws for Paws," said Les Perry, the Parrot Heads' current president. "Saturday's Boats-N-Bars is our 17th annual."

Friday's Macaws for Paws, which takes place at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, will run from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Live music will be provided by Two Lone Pirates, and there will also be a silent auction and raffle drawing.

The silent auction will be open for bidding until 8:30 p.m.; both the raffle and silent auction winners will be announced at 9 p.m., to close out the evening.

Colorfully-decorated pontoons and boats are a unique aspect of the Lakes Area Parrot Heads' annual Boats-N- Bars, which takes place Saturday, Aug. 26, in Detroit Lakes. Contributed / Jim Brogren

Tickets for the raffle drawing are $5, with each ticket offering a chance to win a cash prize of $500 for first place, $300 for second and $100 for third. They may be purchased in advance or at the event.

"We'll be out in front of Zorbaz selling tickets on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.," Perry said, adding that they will be selling tickets for Boats-N-Bars as well.

According to Jim Brogren, the past president of the Parrot Heads who helped establish both events, it's better to buy tickets in advance, as purchasers will receive a $5-per-ticket discount for Saturday's event.

"It's $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the event," he said.

The last opportunity to purchase Boats-N-Bars tickets will be in front of Zorbaz on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. — but those tickets will be full price, Perry noted. Tickets are good for one free beer or soft drink at each of the six participating bars: Zorbaz, where the fun begins and ends; Lakeside Tavern; Long Bridge Bar, Grill and Marina; Holiday Inn Beach Bar and Grill; and Hub 41. It also provides access to all of the day's live entertainment, Brogren said.

"That $20 will get you six free drinks and more than 14 hours of music," he added.

A silent auction and live music are two of the biggest attractions at the Lakes Area Parrot Heads' annual Macaws for Paws fundraiser — along with a raffle drawing, which this year includes nearly $1,000 in cash prizes. The annual fundraiser, which takes place this year on Friday, Aug. 25, is a fundraiser for the Marshmallow Animal Shelter. Contributed / Jim Brogren

Though the name of the event is Boats-N-Bars, Brogren said, all six participating bars are accessible by car as well as by boat. "You don't necessarily need to have a boat to participate," he added. "It's still a fun time."

But there is one additional outdoor venue that can only be accessed by boat: The sandbar between Big and Little Detroit Lake, where a floating stage provided by J & K Marina will be set up.

"Island Time will be playing there from 1 to 4 p.m.," said Perry, adding that in case of rain, the Legion will be the backup location for the outdoor festivities.

The rest of the music schedule will be as follows: Two Lone Pirates at Zorbaz, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Mike Hokanson at Lakeside Tavern, 1:30-3 p.m.; Rick Adams at Long Bridge, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; The Castaways at Holiday Inn Beach Bar, 4-7 p.m.; Mike Hokanson at Hub 41, 6:30-8 p.m.; and to end the night, Pirates, Guitars and Beachfront Bars will be playing at Zorbaz from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Costumes are part of the fun for both of the Lakes Area Parrot Heads' back-to-back fundraising events, Macaws for Paws and Boats-N-Bars. This year's events are set for Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26. Contributed / Jim Brogren

"Mike Hokanson will be playing twice," Brogren said, noting that this is a small change from the original schedule, as Chuck Fox was originally slated to play at Hub 41.

Brogren also noted that both the Friday night "Party with a Purpose" and Saturday "Float Your Boat for Charity" fundraisers will benefit a single cause: The Marshmallow Animal Shelter, a local, nonprofit shelter for stray, abandoned and rescued companion animals that is located at 1478 Mallard St. in Detroit Lakes.

"They told us it's their biggest fundraiser of the year," Brogren said.

"Last year we were able to raise about $11,500 for them," Perry said, adding that this total was for both events.

"We encourage everybody to dress up (in tropical or pirate-style attire), decorate their pontoons, or just come out and have some fun in the sun," Brogren said.

