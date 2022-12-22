Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
Medora Christmas show closes out 2022 holiday season at Holmes Theatre

The touring holiday show, "Medora Christmas Memories," closed out the holiday season at Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 20, with 350 people in attendance.

Medora Christmas 1.jpg
"Medora Christmas Memories" cast members, from left, Amberly Rosen, Emily Walter, Misti Koop and Travis Smith perform "Let There Be Peace on Earth" during the show's finale on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
December 22, 2022 01:09 PM
DETROIT LAKES — Braving subzero temperatures, intermittent snow and icy roads, 350 Detroit Lakes area residents came to the Historic Holmes Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 20, to enjoy some "Medora Christmas Memories."

The touring show, which stopped in 22 North Dakota and Minnesota communities between Dec. 1-22, included five past and current members of the Medora Musical cast, along with Colin Zasadny, a 21-year-old magician from Florida, and featured act the Waddington Brothers, a quartet of siblings from southwestern North Dakota who have been performing together since 2004.

Medora Christmas 2.jpg
"Medora Christmas Memories" cast members Amberly Rosen, left, and Emily Walter perform "I'll Be Home for Christmas" as part of a tribute to active military members and military veterans on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Waddington Brothers drew some of the biggest applause and cheers of the night with their dazzling musicianship and harmonies, while Zasadny kept the audience chuckling with his logic-defying, yet humorous "Christmas Magic" set, which included some entertaining audience interaction. In between their performances, cast members Amberly Rosen, Misti Koop, Emily Walter and musical director Travis Smith showed off their vocal talents and musicianship, interspersed with master of ceremonies/show producer Bill Sorenson's heartwarming tales of Christmases past.

It was the last of five holiday shows scheduled at the Holmes in December, which also included the community theater show, "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" on Dec. 2-3; the Dakota Jazz Big Band Christmas show on Dec. 3; "John Berry Christmas" on Dec. 8; and "Rock and Roll Christmas Spectacular" on Dec. 15. All of the shows were well-attended, with "Rock and Roll Christmas" playing to a sold-out theater.

The Holmes does not have any performances planned for the last week in December or early January, but its first show of 2023, a concert by "The Fabulous Armadillos Party Band" at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, promises to start off the new year with a bang.

Also in January, a live theater production based on award-winning author Kao Kalia Yang’s powerful novel, "The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir," will come to the Holmes Theatre's main stage on Jan. 24. at 7 p.m. Those who would like to explore Yang's novel in depth prior to the show are invited to attend a Jan. 17 meeting of the Detroit Lakes Library Club, where the book will be featured. The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 1000 Washington Ave. It is free and open to the public, and you do not need to have read the novel to join the discussion.

For more information about upcoming shows at the Historic Holmes Theatre, or to purchase tickets, call the Holmes Box Office at 218-844-7469, visit the website at dlccc.org/holmes-theatre.html , or stop by the theater at 806 Summit Ave. in Detroit Lakes during normal box office hours, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday (the box office is also open for two hours prior to every show).

By Vicki Gerdes
A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
