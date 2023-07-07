Mural project for Boys and Girls Club Thrift Store in Detroit Lakes begins to take shape

DETROIT LAKES — Though Pelican Rapids artist Paul Johnson will be the architect of a new mural slated for the Boys and Girls Club Thrift Store in Detroit Lakes, it is the members of the Boys and Girls Club who created the art itself.

This past Thursday, July 6, club members worked with Johnson to create a series of drawings that he will be incorporating into the mural's design over the coming weeks.

Over the course of the three-hour workshop, the kids — who are in grades 1-6 — were each asked to create multiple drawings that embodied three key Boys and Girls Club principles:



Be healthy.

Be successful in school.

Be good to others.

Artist Paul Johnson discusses the three-pronged theme that Detroit Lakes Boys and Girls Club kids were supposed to use in creating the drawings that he will incorporate into his new mural project. The mural will be installed on the front wall of the Detroit Lakes Boys and Girls Club Thrift Store on Highway 10 in late August or early September. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"I'm going to take all these drawings the kids have done and manipulate them to create a digital image," Johnson explained, adding that he will take a high-resolution photo of each drawing, download all of them onto his computer and use them to create the final mural image. "I have no idea what it's going to look like when I'm done, but ultimately, the mural will represent those three elements."

That digital image will then be applied to a set of 4-by-8-foot aluminum panels, which will then be mounted on the front side of the thrift store, just to the left of the front entrance, facing Highway 10.

"I expect it will be done by fall ... late August or early September," Johnson said.

Alyssa Hoskins, the club's marketing and communications coordinator, said that the club's director, Patrick Petermann, was approached by Project 412 Executive Director Amy Stoller Stearns about using the thrift store's exterior for a mural.

Detroit Lakes Boys and Girls Club members Joseph, 10, at left, and Jason, 9, work on their drawings for the Paul Johnson mural project that will be installed at the Boys and Girls Club Thrift Store later this summer. The project is slated to be completed by early September. Contributed / Detroit Lakes Boys and Girls Club

"It was discussed that having the thrift store as a location would be really exciting because they have a perfect spot for a blank canvas — in addition to the fact that the clubhouse could involve youth in the mural creation, which really highlights the ongoing partnership the thrift store and the clubhouse have," Hoskins said. "Even though they are separate organizations with different missions and management, the thrift store helps assist the clubhouse be successful in their service of youth, and this project is one of the many ways that happens."

Seven-year-old Sailor works on his mural drawing at the Detroit Lakes Boys and Girls Club on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Contributed / Detroit Lakes Boys and Girls Club

The thrift store mural is the latest in a series of public art installations happening in and around Detroit Lakes this summer as part of the "Create DL" community art initiative spearheaded by Project 412 and the Historic Holmes Theatre. To do so, they received a $90,000 Blandin Foundation grant.

As outlined by Stearns at a June 28 meeting of the Detroit Lakes Arts and Culture Commission — of which she currently serves as chair — the organization is in the process of trying to raise another $30,000 or more in community donations to complete the Create DL project as originally envisioned. That fundraising project, titled "Wave Maker," was launched on fundrazr.com this past spring.

The first mural to be completed this summer was "Embracing Equinox," a four seasons-themed mural created by Eden Prairie artist Deneena Hughes and her daughter, Sophia Hughes, that now graces two sides of the Becker County Human Services building.

Per Project 412's Facebook page, that mural was completed on June 30.

Another that is slated to be complete by mid-July is an aquarium-themed mural created by recent Detroit Lakes High School graduates Chloe Leegard and Lilly Baethke as their senior Capstone project. That mural is located at the bike path underpass on West Lake Drive, near Voyageur Lanes.

Eight-year-old Kendall shows off her completed drawing during a mural workshop at the Detroit Lakes Boys and Girls Club on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Contributed / Detroit Lakes Boys and Girls Club

With Johnson's project at the Boys and Girls Club now well underway, the next mural coming to a wall near you this summer is at Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676 on Washington Avenue, where local artist Hans Gilsdorf will soon begin work on a patriotic-themed project.

Also getting underway this month is the "Detroit Lakes Energy" public art project, where seven utility power boxes around town will be decorated with original artwork created by seven different artists. This is a joint project of the Arts and Culture Commission, CreateDL.com and Detroit Lakes Public Utilities (which also contributed a large part of the funding).