Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Pump up the jam: 'Music in DL' website aims to turn up the volume on lakes area's live music scene

From live bands at the Cormorant Pub and Pit 611 to Tuesdays in the Park, Trucks and Tunes and Holmes Theatre concerts, MusicInDL.com has the scoop on where and when it's all happening.

Music in DL.jpg
The MusicInDL.com website, which is a joint venture between the Historic Holmes Theatre, Project 412 and the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce, offers a "one stop shop" for finding all the places to listen to live music in the lakes area.
Contributed / Logo by Project 412 / Photo by Dr. Drone Aerial Images / Illustration by Forum Communications
Today at 7:04 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Do you have an upcoming live music event that you want people to know about? Or are you a music lover looking to catch a live band during a night out on the town, and want to know who's playing, when and where?

The new website MusicInDL.com has what you need. It not only lists all the bands, choirs and other groups playing in the lakes area — by date, time and location, on the main page calendar — but it also has a link for people to add their own upcoming events to the schedule.

"You will need to email us for access (to add an event), as it's password protected," said Project 412's Michelle Maier, adding that while the creation of the website was spearheaded by Project 412 , it is a collaborative effort between the local nonprofit and two other organizations, the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes.

"It's pretty straightforward," Maier said of the event submission process.

Once an application has been submitted, Project 412 staff will check to make sure all the event information is accurate before adding it to the calendar. Each calendar entry will also include website links for the artist and the event (Trucks and Tunes, Tuesdays in the Park, etc.) or venue (Holmes Theatre, Zorbaz, Pit 611, Cormorant Pub, etc.) where they will be performing. Some dates on the calendar are already quite full.

"It's crazy how much live music is happening in Detroit Lakes," said Amy Stoller Stearns, Project 412's executive director.

Eventually, Maier added, they're hoping to add more events, as people learn about the website and what it does to promote live music in the area.

"We're doing a lot of billboard advertising, radio spots, social media posts," she said, in order to spread the word about the new website far and wide.

"We're really just hoping people will come out and enjoy all the live music that the lakes area has to offer," Stearns added.

Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
