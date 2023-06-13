Pump up the jam: 'Music in DL' website aims to turn up the volume on lakes area's live music scene

DETROIT LAKES — Do you have an upcoming live music event that you want people to know about? Or are you a music lover looking to catch a live band during a night out on the town, and want to know who's playing, when and where?

The new website MusicInDL.com has what you need. It not only lists all the bands, choirs and other groups playing in the lakes area — by date, time and location, on the main page calendar — but it also has a link for people to add their own upcoming events to the schedule.

"You will need to email us for access (to add an event), as it's password protected," said Project 412's Michelle Maier, adding that while the creation of the website was spearheaded by Project 412 , it is a collaborative effort between the local nonprofit and two other organizations, the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes.

"It's pretty straightforward," Maier said of the event submission process.

MORE STORIES BY VICKI GERDES





Once an application has been submitted, Project 412 staff will check to make sure all the event information is accurate before adding it to the calendar. Each calendar entry will also include website links for the artist and the event (Trucks and Tunes, Tuesdays in the Park, etc.) or venue (Holmes Theatre, Zorbaz, Pit 611, Cormorant Pub, etc.) where they will be performing. Some dates on the calendar are already quite full.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's crazy how much live music is happening in Detroit Lakes," said Amy Stoller Stearns, Project 412's executive director.

Eventually, Maier added, they're hoping to add more events, as people learn about the website and what it does to promote live music in the area.

"We're doing a lot of billboard advertising, radio spots, social media posts," she said, in order to spread the word about the new website far and wide.

"We're really just hoping people will come out and enjoy all the live music that the lakes area has to offer," Stearns added.