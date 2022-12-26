New season of Prairie Public TV's 'Prairie Musicians' to feature Detroit Lakes' own Kyle Colby, Rootz Within

DETROIT LAKES — The new season of the popular Prairie Public Television series, "Prairie Musicians," will feature some faces that are quite familiar to local music lovers.

"Prairie Musicians," which is recorded live at Prairie Public's downtown Fargo studio, focuses its spotlight on regional music talent. The latest season of the series will launch on Jan. 5 and continue every Thursday through Feb. 23.

Kyle Colby, a singer-songwriter who was born and raised in Detroit Lakes, will be featured on Prairia Public Television's "Prairie Musicians" series on Feb. 2. Contributed / Prairie Public Television

The Detroit Lakes-based band Rootz Within will be profiled on Jan. 26, while Kyle Colby, a singer-songwriter who was born and raised in Detroit Lakes, will be featured Feb. 2. The complete schedule is as follows:



Jan. 5: Walking Phoenix, an indie-alternative rock band from Fargo-Moorhead, has seen its debut album, "American Dreams," gain recognition throughout the world of music.

Jan. 12: Hannah Lou Woods, a singer and songwriter from Rochester, Minn., has received numerous awards for her folksy-bluesy-pop songs.

Jan. 19: Based in Minneapolis, Alek Glauvitz and Arja Niskanen make up the acoustic duo Beyond the Trees, whose bluegrass-folk music blends an urban-feeling beat with a walk in the woods.

Jan. 26: Rootz Within, a group of musicians and friends from throughout Minnesota who enjoy sharing their unique island reggae style of music with fans around the country. The band released its latest album, "Incrementum," with a CD release party at Detroit Mountain last August.

Feb. 2: Kyle Colby, a singer/songwriter who was born and raised in Detroit Lakes, has released three EP’s. His original music is garnering attention as he regularly tours the region.

Feb. 9: Nicole Jasperse, a musician from Moorhead who blends folk and rock music with a unique style of finger-picking, has been playing with her fellow musicians since middle school. She released her second LP, “Shallow Breaths,” in the spring of 2022.

Feb. 16: Sarah Morris, from Shoreview, Minn., writes and performs a style of Americana music that encourages the audience to let go of stress and focus on healing and personal wellness.

Feb. 23: The Hero and the Villain, a singer-songwriter from St. Cloud, Minn., with a passion for telling musical stories and a flair for the dramatic, has musical roots in rock, country and folk.

Prairie Public Broadcasting, headquartered in Fargo, is a non-profit member station of PBS and NPR that provides public television services throughout North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota, southern Manitoba, and parts of Montana and South Dakota; public radio service to North Dakota; and educational and technological services to communities and individuals across its coverage area.

"Prairie Musicians" is funded in part by the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. In 2008, Minnesota voters passed this landmark piece of legislation — the Minnesota Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment — which provided funding to public television stations serving audiences in Minnesota. Its mission is to help preserve and document the treasures of culture, history, and heritage that make Minnesota special, and to increase access to the state's natural and cultural resources.