Northwest Water Carnival's 10-day run on July 14-23 to be jam-packed with summer fun

DETROIT LAKES — The 87th Northwest Water Carnival will be jam-packed with summer fun during its 10-day run on July 14-23 in Detroit Lakes.

More than 65 events are on the schedule, including a mixture of new and old — as well as a few events that are returning from hiatus.

"Gretchen Hunter at Hub 41 said they haven't done Breakfast Off the Beach in four years," said Garrett Malstrom, the water carnival's co-admiral for 2023 (along with Kyle Pereira). "That event — which is July 15 from 8 to 11 a.m. — will be a fun one to bring back."

The Sailboat Regatta, which was a new event last year, will be returning on Saturday, July 15 as well, with Malstrom and Charlie "Skip" Honke at the helm. Though Honke is "super-pumped" to be bringing the event back for a second go-round, there is a bittersweet aspect to its planning, Malstrom noted. Sadly, the organizer of the inaugural Sailboat Regatta will not be returning, as Water Carnival stalwart Kate Spaeth died unexpectedly in January, at age 39.

Spaeth's favorite event, the Pup Plunge, has been renamed in her honor, Malstrom added. The Kate Spaeth Memorial Pup Plunge is set to take place as part of the Family Day lineup of activities at the City Park and City Beach on Sunday, July 16. It will get underway at 2 p.m.

One of the Northwest Water Carnival's most popular Family Day events, the Pup Plunge, will have a new name this year. The Kate Spaeth Memorial Pup Plunge will take place Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 2 p.m. It was renamed in honor of the late Kate Spaeth, a former Water Carnival admiral and longtime Jaycees volunteer. Detroit Lakes Tribune file photo

There are a couple of new Family Day events planned as well, Malstrom said, including a LEGO Building Competition at 11 a.m. and a Kids Tell Dad Jokes event (which is just what it sounds like) at 1 p.m.

But there are plenty of returning Family Day events on the schedule as well, from the trolley rides and family picnic to the sand castle contest and turtle/frog races. And that's not all that will be returning.

"We're also bringing the Chili Cook-Off back, and pairing it with the Home Brew Beer Tasting," Malstrom said. "Both events will be hosted by Bucks Mill Brewing on Saturday, July 22 (from 12-3 p.m.)."

The popular helicopter rides are also returning to the schedule this year (after a one-year absence), with Water Carnival attendees having an opportunity to take to the skies above Detroit Lakes throughout the festival's final weekend, July 21-23.

A yellow whirlybird from Lake Superior Helicopters departs from just south of Detroit Lakes' Kent Freeman Arena on Friday, July 16, 2021. The helicopter rides are returning to the Northwest Water Carnival this year, during the weekend of July 21-23, 2023. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

And that's not all that's on the schedule for the final weekend: The extremely popular "Kegs and Eggs with K-FAN" will be back on Friday, July 21, which is also the beginning of the two-day Bash on the Beach. The concert lineup for this year's Bash will feature 90s alt-rock icons Everclear as headliners on Friday, July 21, with opener Born Too Late, and country favorite Craig Morgan as headliner on Saturday, July 22, with Nashville singer-songwriter Antonio Moraes as his opening act.

Here's a little sneak peek at the full 10-day schedule:



Friday, July 14: City-wide Garage Sales: Trucks & Tunes featuring Church of Cash at the City Park Bandshell; Kick-off Party featuring live music by Kissing Company at Lakeside Tavern (outside); Night Frisbee Golf at the City Park; Legion Water Carnival Baseball Tournament gets underway at Washington Ball Park (continuing through Sunday).

Saturday, July 15: Sailboat Regatta on Detroit Lake; Dangerzone Crazies Crash Course at the City Beach; Fly-In and Drive-In Breakfast at the Airport; Breakfast Off the Beach at Hub 41; Stomp That Stigma Remembrance Walk; Demolition Derby at the Becker County Fairgrounds.

Sunday, July 15: FAMILY DAY, with LEGO Building, Ship Building, Face Painting, Inner Tube Races, Sand Castle Contest, Kids Tell Dad Jokes, Kate Spaeth Memorial Pup Plunge and more.

Monday, July 17: Xtreme Tippy Cup, Trivia Night and Beach Soccer.

Tuesday, July 18: Dance on Detroit, junior and adult Tug-O-War/Strength Competitions, Junior Pageant and Lakes Area Farmers Market.

Wednesday, July 19: Great Admiral's Hat Hunt, junior and adult Water Fights, Ice Cream Social.

Thursday, July 20: American Red Cross Blood Drive at Grace Lutheran Church and Bingo at the Pavilion.

Friday, July 21: Kegs and Eggs with K-FAN at the Pavilion; Inflatable Games to Go (continues Saturday) at the City Park; Airboat Rides at the City Beach; Helicopter Rides (continues through Sunday) at the Becker County Fairgrounds; and Bash on the Beach Night 1 with Everclear/Born Too Late on the City Beach in front of the Pavilion.

Saturday, July 22: NWC Softball Tournament (continues through Sunday) at Snappy Park; 5K Water Carnival Fun Run/Walk at the City Park; Pet and Doll Parade starting at the Holy Rosary parking lot; Pet Show at the City Park Bandshell; Classic Car Show at the City Park; Sand Volleyball Tournament at Peoples Park; junior and adult Bean Bag Tournaments, Family Picnic, Home Brew Beer Tasting and Chili Cook-Off at Bucks Mill Brewery; and Bash on the Beach Night 2 with Craig Morgan/Antonio Moraes.

Sunday, July 23: Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast at the Pavilion; Parade of the Northwest on Washington Avenue and West Lake Drive; and Water Ski Show following the parade on the City Beach.

Additionally, the curfew in City Park will be extended to midnight on July 17 and 19, following the Xtreme Tippy Cup and Water Fight events. The park will remain open until 1 a.m. on July 21 and 22, following both Bash on the Beach performances. For a full schedule, visit the Jaycees website, dljaycees.com/water-carnival, which also has tickets on sale for both Bash on the Beach concerts.