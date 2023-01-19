One-act play competition set for Thursday: Public preview is Tuesday

DETROIT LAKES — Every year at this time, aspiring thespians from Detroit Lakes High School are in the midst of preparing for the annual one-act play subsection competition.

This year's selection, "The Girl in the White Pinafore," is a bit of a departure from last year's comedic fantasy, "Knave of Hearts." According to director Nikki Caulfield, it's a dramatization of a true story.

"It’s about the 1937 disaster at the New London, Texas, school where an unchecked gas leak caused the school to explode," she said. "Based on a true event, with fictional episodes, the play explores the memories and guilt of Superintendent W.C. Shaw in the last days of his life, as he remembers the events that led up to the explosion and the loss of 298 lives."

In this scene from "The Girl in the White Pinafore," Mary Davis (Leah Flugel, in front) and her husband John (Andrew Nunn, left) are dealing with the heartbreaking loss of their daughter, Amelia. Contributed / Nikki Caulfield

Shaw is particularly haunted by the memory of the children who died that day, she added — specifically, a 12-year-old girl, named Amelia, who was dressed in a white pinafore.

Such serious subject matter is not typical fare for the one-act play format, which as the name implies, is shorter than most theatrical presentations — and has a competitive element.

"One-act play is competition theater," Caulfield said, adding that each play must be presented within a maximum of 35 minutes, with an additional 10 minutes of set-up time for putting the set in place. Those groups that exceed the 35-minute limit are disqualified.

Detroit Lakes will be competing against actors from Moorhead, Alexandria, Little Falls, Brainerd and Fergus Falls for the Subsection 8AA North title. The competition will be held at Little Falls High School on Thursday, Jan. 26, though the exact time of Detroit Lakes' performance won't be known until they get there, as the performance order is selected through a random drawing, Caulfield noted.

The top three schools advance to section competition, with the top competitors at sections advancing to the State One-Act Play Festival, taking place Feb. 9-10 at O'Shaughnessy Auditorium, on the campus of St. Catherine University in St. Paul.

For those who would like to see the show, but are unable to make it to Little Falls for Thursday's competition, a public preview is set to take place at 7:30 p.m. this Tuesday. Jan. 24 in Detroit Lakes Middle School's George Simson Auditorium. Details are listed below.

If you go

What: 'The Girl in the White Pinafore' by Jiggs Burgess

Where: George Simson Auditorium, Detroit Lakes Middle School (500 11th Ave.)

When: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Who: Directed by Nikki Caulfield, presented by the Detroit Lakes High School One-Act Play Cast

How: Tickets are $2 per person, and all seats are general admission.

Cast for 'The Girl in the White Pinafore'