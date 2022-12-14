Poets wanted: Organizers of Detroit Lakes' second 'Polar-try' Poetry Walk looking for submissions

DETROIT LAKES — Last year's Polar Fest celebration, which was "super-sized" in honor of Detroit Lakes' sesquicentennial (i.e., 150th birthday), included a variety of events, some of which will not be returning for 2023.

For instance, the "MN Sn'Ice Snow and Ice Showcase," which included an ice palace and sculpture park made out of ice harvested from nearby Detroit Lake. "There's no ice harvest, so no ice sculptures," said Mary Beth Gilsdorf, one of the volunteers who helped organize the 2022 "MN Sn'Ice" festivities. One of the events that Gilsdorf helped put together for last year's Polar Fest will be making its return, however: The "Polar-try" Poetry Walk.

"We're doing it again," Gilsdorf said of the Poetry Walk, which last year, included 19 poems printed on eight panels of "Alumacore," a type of composite metal sheets that are made to be resistant to northwest Minnesota's most extreme winter weather.

Submissions are due Jan. 15, she added. Though there is no set format for submissions, they do have to conform to certain guidelines, because of the material used for displaying them.

"It feels wrong to be constraining poets, but there are physical constraints to the medium we're printing on," she explained. "We want to make it big enough for people to read at a glance."

Guidelines are as follows:



Each poet can submit up to three original works.

Poems are limited to a maximum length of 40 characters per line and 18 lines in total.

Poems may be in any style: Rhyme, freeform, haiku, limerick, etc.

Poets retain all rights to their original works.

Submissions must be emailed to DLpoetrywalk@gmail.com no later than Jan. 15 to be considered for inclusion in this year's Poetry Walk.

The number of poems that will be chosen for 2023 has not yet been decided, Gilsdorf added, because the format for displaying them will be a bit different. Because last year's poetry panels were attached to stands made of ice, created as part of the "MN Sn'Ice" showcase, a new venue will need to be chosen.

"There's no ice blocks to work with, so we'll have to get a little creative," she said, adding that she and her husband, Hans, also discovered last year that ice wasn't the best medium for displaying the Alumacore panels, because it tended to melt — and therefore shrink — as the two-week Polar Fest celebrations continued. "The poems got a little wobbly. This year I think we'll come up with something a little less liquid — something hardy, but not water-based."

"We've bounced around a lot of ideas," Gilsdorf continued, adding that they wanted something fun, but practical. "It kind of comes down to logistics."

Detroit Lakes' 2023 Polar Fest celebration runs Feb. 10-26. For more information, including a complete, updated schedule of events, visit polarfestdl.com . For updates on the Poetry Walk, check out the event's Facebook and Instagram pages.