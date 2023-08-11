Popular Cormorant Daze festival to celebrate 12 years on Aug. 19

CORMORANT VILLAGE — In 2011, residents of the tiny Cormorant Village community in southwest Becker County pulled together to revive an old tradition: Hosting a Cormorant Daze celebration. It's been held every year since then on the third Saturday in August — barring 2020, when community events were all but nonexistent due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on large group gatherings.

Thus, the revived festival will be celebrating its 12th — not 13th — anniversary this coming Saturday, Aug. 19, with events planned from 7 a.m. to midnight.

"It's kind of crazy ... Cormorant's a pretty small little village, and it (the festival) brings in lots and lots of people," said festival organizer Tammy Odegaard, who is one of the people responsible for bringing Cormorant Daze back to the community. "The village (population) kind of blows up. It's really fun."

What makes this year's festival unique, Odegaard says, is that they are hosting three different fundraising events to benefit their local American Legion, located in the nearby city of Lake Park.

"It (the Legion's post home) burned down a year ago in March (2022)," she said.

Proceeds from this year's 5K Run/Walk, hosted by Cormorant Lutheran Church, will go toward the Lake Park Legion Rebuild Fund. Registration for the 5K will get underway at 7 a.m. outside Ella Marie's Cafe and Collectibles, with the race set to start at 8 a.m. The fee is a free-will donation, Odegaard said.

Another fundraiser dedicated to the Legion's rebuilding project is a Silent Quilt Auction that will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside Parallel 46, a popular local fine dining establishment that opened just last year. Quilting clubs from several area churches have been busy making quilts to contribute to the silent auction, with 100% of the proceeds going to benefit the Lake Park American Legion Rebuild Fund.

The third rebuilding project fundraiser is a "Live for the Legion" event, which will be held on Parallel 46's outside stage. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., local talent will be taking to the stage to perform for tips; again, 100% of the proceeds will go to the Legion Rebuild Fund.

According to Odegaard, construction on the Legion's new home in Lake Park is already nearing completion, with a tentative goal of moving into the new facility by late fall — but the fundraising for the project is ongoing. "They still have quite a bit of funds to raise," she said. "We're trying to help them along."

Another unique aspect of this year's festival is that one of its most popular events has been moved from Saturday afternoon to Friday night, Aug. 18. The Little Miss Sunshine and Mr. Moonbeam Talent Show will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in the Cormorant Community Center's main hall. The talent contest is open to boys and girls between the ages of 5-12 (registration deadline was Aug. 1). One Miss Sunshine and one Mr. Moonbeam will be crowned, along with one Little Miss and one Little Mister.

The youthful "royal court" will have the responsibility of representing the Cormorant community at various events held throughout the next year, Odegaard noted.

Besides that event, all the remaining festivities will take place on Saturday, she added. Coffee and sweet rolls will be served before the 5K race at the Cormorant Store, starting at 7 a.m. At 7:30 a.m., the Cormorant Lions' Pancake Feed gets underway inside the main hall of the community center, with serving to continue until 11 a.m. (a summer raffle drawing will be held after breakfast has concluded).

Registration starts at 8 a.m. for the Cormorant Daze Car and Motorcycle Show, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. behind the Cormorant Community Center. Registration is $10 per vehicle; for more information contact Bob at 701-388-2903. Show awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m.

After the 5K run/walk starts at 8 a.m., a craft show and flea market will get underway behind the Cormorant Store at 9 a.m., with vendor booths staying open until 3 p.m. The band Island Time will be playing live music for craft show and flea market visitors until noon.

Registration for the kids' pedal tractor pull at the community center pickleball courts opens at 9 a.m., with the competition to get underway at 10 a.m.

Lake Agassiz Regional Library will have its book bike on-site in the front parking lot of the community center starting at 9 a.m., with free books being given away until 1 p.m.

There will also be free kids' bicycle helmets being given away inside the community center's schoolhouse rooms, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Behind the community center, Games Galore will have its "Water World" open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wristbands are $5 each, and they're good for the day, Odegaard said.

At 10:30 a.m., two more events get underway: A Restorative Yoga session with instructor Nancy Hebert (from the Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center) will be held at Ella Marie's Cafe and Collectibles; admission is a free-will offering, with proceeds to benefit the Legion Rebuild Fund.

Over by Lakeplace.com, Vergas's Trowbridge Creek Zoo will be bringing some of its animals for a free petting zoo that will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free kids' crafts will be available inside the community center and school house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., which is also when the center's history room will be open for visitors.

Back at Parallel 46, there will be kids' minnow races in the front parking lot from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., sponsored by the Cormorant Lakes Sportsman's Club. Parallel 46 will also host outdoor food concessions and liquor and wine-tasting flights from noon to 3 p.m.

The Cormorant Pub will be hosting an outdoor beer garden and food concessions starting at 11 a.m., and The Roadhouse food trailer will also be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

St. Peter's Lutheran Church will be hosting an ice cream social at the community center from noon to 4 p.m., so visitors can enjoy lunch from one of the local eating establishments, then stop by for a little dessert.

Lake Park First Alert will be offering free blood pressure testing in the area between the Bottle Shop and Counselor Realty from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while back behind the Cormorant Store, a ring will be set up for Midwest All-Star Wrestling.

"It's the third year we've had them come," Odegaard said. "It's live pro wrestling; that's a big draw for us. The first bell rings at high noon."

Just as the wrestling starts to wind down, there will be a kids' bike giveaway at 3 p.m. Boys and girls who have registered for the free bike giveaway must be present to win.

The Kiddie Land amusement park, which has been a big draw for Cormorant since it opened in 2015 , will also be offering rides from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the train will be up and running as well.

Cormorant's Crazy Clowns will be out and about throughout the festivities, keeping things lively from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Though most of the events take place during the day, The Roadhouse will close out the festival with a live show by DJ and the Atomics starting at 9:30 p.m.

More information, as well as a complete schedule, can be found at the Cormorant Daze Facebook page.