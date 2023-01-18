STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Project 412 bringing Polar Fest concert to Soo Pass Ranch, new public art to Detroit Mountain and more

The "Cave People" that arrived at Detroit Lakes' City Park a couple of weeks ago are just the tip of the iceberg for nonprofit Project 412's plans in the lakes area this winter.

polar12.JPG
A mini-dragon kite, from Barbara and Alex Meyer, skims over the surface of Detroit Lake during Polar Fest 2021, part of the Cool Kites on the Lake flying demonstration. The kite flying event will be returning for this year's Polar Fest on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m., courtesy of the new local nonprofit, Project 412.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
January 18, 2023 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES — The "Cave People" public art installation that drew local residents, news media, and even police officers to Detroit Lakes' City Park a couple of weeks ago was just the tip of the iceberg for Project 412 , the community's newest nonprofit.

The organization is aiming to live up to its stated mission, "To elevate the cultural and economic vibrancy of the lakes area," with a variety of upcoming projects both large and small, according to executive director Amy Stoller Stearns.

There are several planned for the next month, in fact: Project 412 is hosting not just one, but two events for the community's Polar Fest celebration, which runs Feb. 10-26: A "Way North of Nashville 2.0" concert at the Soo Pass Ranch (home of WE Fest) on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m., and the return of "Cool Kites" to the ice of Little Detroit Lake on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.

Doors at the Soo Pass will open immediately after the conclusion of the Frozen Fireworks on Little Detroit Lake that Saturday night Stearns said, and will feature Nashville-based singer-songwriters Brett Tyler, Wynn Varble and Matt Roy. Tyler, who has family ties to the Detroit Lakes area (his cousin is Detroit Lakes teacher Cami Eckhoff), did a house concert called "Way North of Nashville" in the lakes area back in February 2020.

photo brett tyler.jpg
Minnesota native Brett Tyler will be returning to his roots on Saturday, Feb. 11, for a "Way North of Nashville" concert with fellow Nashville-based singer-songwriters Matt Roy and Wynn Varble at Detroit Lakes' Soo Pass Ranch. The 8 p.m. concert will cap off a full day of Polar Fest activities in the community, and is being sponsored by local nonprofit Project 412.
Contributed / Project 412

"We wanted to do something a little bigger this time around," Stearns said, "so we're doing it out at the Soo Pass Ranch."

ADVERTISEMENT

photo matt roy.jpg
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Matt Roy will be joining his friends, Brett Tyler and Wynn Varble, for a "Way North of Nashville" concert at Detroit Lakes' Soo Pass Ranch — home of WE Fest — on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. Doors for the concert will open immediately following the conclusion of the Polar Fest Frozen Fireworks on Little Detroit Lake, which will take place at 7 p.m.
Contributed / Project 412

"Brett is originally from Minnesota," Stearns added. "He tells his friends down there about ice fishing and driving on the lake and snowmobiling, and all the stuff that we take for granted. They're just amazed that's even something you can do, and so he wanted to show them a Minnesota winter good time."

photo wynn varble.jpg
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Wynn Varble will join his friends, Brett Tyler and Matt Roy, for a "Way North of Nashville" concert at Detroit Lakes' Soo Pass Ranch — home of WE Fest — on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. The concert will follow the Polar Fest Frozen Fireworks on Little Detroit Lake, and is being sponsored by Project 412.
Contributed / Project 412

So that's what they will be doing for the day — but that night, after the fireworks, they will be lighting up the stage at the Soo Pass with some great music. The concert will be "a fun opportunity to see the Soo Pass in the wintertime," Stearns said, adding that part of Project 412's mission is "to shine a light on some of the wonderful places we have in Detroit Lakes, and have people look at them in a new way."

Tickets for the show can be purchased via the Project 412 website, project412mn.org, which is also where visitors can RSVP for the Cool Kites on the Lake event on Sunday, Feb. 12 (though there is no cost to participate in the kite flying).

Stearns said that there are at least eight professional kite flyers coming to Detroit Lakes for the event, which will be included in the city's Polar Fest celebration for a third straight year. "They're hobbyists, and they all own multiple kites for (flying in) different types of weather."

"They're huge," Stearns said of the kites, noting that some of them can spread up to 75-90 feet in length. The public is also invited to bring their own kites, no matter what size, and join in the festivities, which will be part of Polar Fest's opening weekend.

The Cave People sculptures and lighting displays in the City Park — which were also brought to Detroit Lakes courtesy of Project 412 — will remain in place through the Polar Fest celebration as well.

More information on the festivities, including a complete, regularly updated schedule of events being held between Feb. 10-26, can be found online at polarfestdl.com .

But Polar Fest isn't the only thing on the schedule for Project 412 this winter, Stearns noted. The group is also working with Cave People artist Zach Schumack and his Leonic Art Collective on creating a new, permanent piece of public art to be installed at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area: A giant woolly mammoth that will become part of the mountain's natural playground.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's big — 8 feet wide by 20 feet long, and 12 feet tall," she said, adding that the artists were set to arrive this Tuesday, and will be working on the project for about two weeks.

Project 412 has a few other irons in the fire that Stearns and Mark Fritz (the organization's founder) previewed for the Detroit Lakes Park Board at their Wednesday, Jan. 4 meeting, and while they're not ready to share too many details with the public as of yet, some of those plans include more public art installations and the development of some new, local park facilities.

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTYPOLAR FESTMUSICEVENTS
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
What To Read Next
Kyle_Colby_P1012838.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Detroit Lakes singer-songwriter to appear on 'Prairie Musicians' TV show
Kyle Colby, a Detroit Lakes native who has been making music most of his adult life, will be featured Feb. 2 on the Prairie Public Television show that puts a spotlight on regional artists.
January 14, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
ENTER-BECK-OBIT-ZUM
Arts and Entertainment
Jeff Beck, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist, dies at 78
Beck rose to fame in the 1960s as a member of the band The Yardbirds, before striking out on a solo career that remained active until his most recent tour concluded last November.
January 11, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  George Varga / San Diego Union-Tribune
FabulousArmadillos_Summer2022.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Holmes Theatre to start 2023 with a party: Fabulous Armadillos 'Party Band' coming to town for Jan. 19 show
The first show of 2023 at Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre is a Thursday, Jan. 19 performance by one of the lakes area's favorite party bands, the Fabulous Armadillos.
January 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
ENTER-12-GREATEST-NEW-JERSEY-CONCERTS-7-NJA.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to headline U.S. Bank Stadium in November
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 13 through Ticketmaster.
January 06, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Ross Raihala / St. Paul Pioneer Press