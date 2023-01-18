Project 412 bringing Polar Fest concert to Soo Pass Ranch, new public art to Detroit Mountain and more

DETROIT LAKES — The "Cave People" public art installation that drew local residents, news media, and even police officers to Detroit Lakes' City Park a couple of weeks ago was just the tip of the iceberg for Project 412 , the community's newest nonprofit.

The organization is aiming to live up to its stated mission, "To elevate the cultural and economic vibrancy of the lakes area," with a variety of upcoming projects both large and small, according to executive director Amy Stoller Stearns.

There are several planned for the next month, in fact: Project 412 is hosting not just one, but two events for the community's Polar Fest celebration, which runs Feb. 10-26: A "Way North of Nashville 2.0" concert at the Soo Pass Ranch (home of WE Fest) on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m., and the return of "Cool Kites" to the ice of Little Detroit Lake on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.

Doors at the Soo Pass will open immediately after the conclusion of the Frozen Fireworks on Little Detroit Lake that Saturday night Stearns said, and will feature Nashville-based singer-songwriters Brett Tyler, Wynn Varble and Matt Roy. Tyler, who has family ties to the Detroit Lakes area (his cousin is Detroit Lakes teacher Cami Eckhoff), did a house concert called "Way North of Nashville" in the lakes area back in February 2020.

Minnesota native Brett Tyler will be returning to his roots on Saturday, Feb. 11, for a "Way North of Nashville" concert with fellow Nashville-based singer-songwriters Matt Roy and Wynn Varble at Detroit Lakes' Soo Pass Ranch. The 8 p.m. concert will cap off a full day of Polar Fest activities in the community, and is being sponsored by local nonprofit Project 412. Contributed / Project 412

"We wanted to do something a little bigger this time around," Stearns said, "so we're doing it out at the Soo Pass Ranch."

ADVERTISEMENT

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Matt Roy will be joining his friends, Brett Tyler and Wynn Varble, for a "Way North of Nashville" concert at Detroit Lakes' Soo Pass Ranch — home of WE Fest — on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. Doors for the concert will open immediately following the conclusion of the Polar Fest Frozen Fireworks on Little Detroit Lake, which will take place at 7 p.m. Contributed / Project 412

"Brett is originally from Minnesota," Stearns added. "He tells his friends down there about ice fishing and driving on the lake and snowmobiling, and all the stuff that we take for granted. They're just amazed that's even something you can do, and so he wanted to show them a Minnesota winter good time."

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Wynn Varble will join his friends, Brett Tyler and Matt Roy, for a "Way North of Nashville" concert at Detroit Lakes' Soo Pass Ranch — home of WE Fest — on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. The concert will follow the Polar Fest Frozen Fireworks on Little Detroit Lake, and is being sponsored by Project 412. Contributed / Project 412

So that's what they will be doing for the day — but that night, after the fireworks, they will be lighting up the stage at the Soo Pass with some great music. The concert will be "a fun opportunity to see the Soo Pass in the wintertime," Stearns said, adding that part of Project 412's mission is "to shine a light on some of the wonderful places we have in Detroit Lakes, and have people look at them in a new way."

Tickets for the show can be purchased via the Project 412 website, project412mn.org, which is also where visitors can RSVP for the Cool Kites on the Lake event on Sunday, Feb. 12 (though there is no cost to participate in the kite flying).

Stearns said that there are at least eight professional kite flyers coming to Detroit Lakes for the event, which will be included in the city's Polar Fest celebration for a third straight year. "They're hobbyists, and they all own multiple kites for (flying in) different types of weather."

"They're huge," Stearns said of the kites, noting that some of them can spread up to 75-90 feet in length. The public is also invited to bring their own kites, no matter what size, and join in the festivities, which will be part of Polar Fest's opening weekend.

The Cave People sculptures and lighting displays in the City Park — which were also brought to Detroit Lakes courtesy of Project 412 — will remain in place through the Polar Fest celebration as well.

More information on the festivities, including a complete, regularly updated schedule of events being held between Feb. 10-26, can be found online at polarfestdl.com .

But Polar Fest isn't the only thing on the schedule for Project 412 this winter, Stearns noted. The group is also working with Cave People artist Zach Schumack and his Leonic Art Collective on creating a new, permanent piece of public art to be installed at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area: A giant woolly mammoth that will become part of the mountain's natural playground.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's big — 8 feet wide by 20 feet long, and 12 feet tall," she said, adding that the artists were set to arrive this Tuesday, and will be working on the project for about two weeks.

Project 412 has a few other irons in the fire that Stearns and Mark Fritz (the organization's founder) previewed for the Detroit Lakes Park Board at their Wednesday, Jan. 4 meeting, and while they're not ready to share too many details with the public as of yet, some of those plans include more public art installations and the development of some new, local park facilities.