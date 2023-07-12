Project 412 staff selected as grand marshals for Detroit Lakes' Parade of the Northwest on July 23

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes-based nonprofit, Project 412 , has been making quite a splash in its first year of existence, with its involvement in getting a variety of local public art projects off the ground and sponsoring events during community celebrations like Polar Fest and the 87th Northwest Water Carnival , among other achievements.

Consequently, its executive director, Amy Stoller Stearns, and staff members Michelle Maier and Grace Van Offelen will serve as grand marshals of the water carnival's Parade of the Northwest on Sunday, July 23, starting at 1 p.m.

"We're super pumped to have Amy and Project 412 as our grand marshals," said Garrett Malstrom, who is serving as co-admiral of this year's water carnival, along with Kyle Pereira. "We wanted to pick a group that was hyper-focused on community, and thought there was no one better than Project 412."

For those who are unfamiliar with the organization, it was started in the fall of 2022 by Stearns and Lakeshirts' Mark Fritz.

According to Stearns, Project 412's primary function is as a "community connector," helping to develop and support local entrepreneurship, public art projects and community events by bringing together the individuals, businesses and organizations that can make it all happen.

"The most visible thing we're working on right now is this big mural project," said Stearns, referring to Create DL, a partnership between Project 412 and Historic Holmes Theatre that aims to "infuse DL with color" by putting murals on walls all over the community.

Thanks to a $90,000 Leadership Boost Grant from the Blandin Foundation, Create DL has launched an ambitious endeavor to install at least 10 new murals around town, along with an additional 20 "Easter-egg-style art surprises" — i.e.., small art installations in unexpected locations. The utility box art project known as "DL Energy," which will put public art onto seven different Detroit Lakes Public Utilities power boxes around town, received some funding from this grant as well, Stearns said.

The exact number of murals to be included in the Create DL initiative is still a moving target, Stearns noted, due to the sheer number of potential locations that were identified through a "Wall Call" that was sent out in early spring, asking local residents and business owners to submit potential walls where murals could be installed.

"We had 87 walls suggested," Stearns said. "That's a lot of walls to sift through — a lot of potential to infuse our community with more art and color."

An "Artist Call" that went out a little later this spring drew 30 different proposals from 27 artists, Stearns said. "Some submitted more than one proposal," she added.

The artist call for submissions is still open, Stearns said; those interested can contact Project 412 directly, or visit the website at createdl.com for more information.

But Project 412 is not just directing its energies toward public art this summer: The organization is also hosting a couple of Northwest Water Carnival kickoff events on Friday, July 14, Stearns said.

"There's Food Truck Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the finale of our Trucks and Tunes series from 5 to 8 p.m.," she added, noting that there will be a variety of food trucks on hand for both events (Food Truck Friday takes place in the parking lot next to the Pavilion).

The Trucks and Tunes concert at the City Park Bandshell will feature the Church of Cash , a renowned Johnny Cash tribute band led by Jay Ernest. That concert will lead right into the Water Carnival Kickoff Party in the Lakeside Tavern parking lot (just across the street from the park at the corner of Washington Avenue and West Lake Drive), featuring live music by Kissing Company.

"It's a great way to start off the opening weekend," Malstrom said.

Looking to get involved in this year's Water Carnival? With more than 65 events planned, more volunteers are always needed, Malstrom said, noting that contact information for both himself and his co-admiral, Kyle Pereira, is available on the Water Carnival website, dljaycees.com/water-carnival .