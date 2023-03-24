Romance and tragedy are in the air at DLHS, as student thespians prepare to present 'Romeo and Juliet'

DETROIT LAKES — “For never was a story of more woe than this of Juliet and her Romeo.”

While William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" has always been labeled as a tragedy, Detroit Lakes High School spring play director Nikki Caulfield notes that it has some moments of outright comedy as well.

"There's a lot of humor in it," she said — and the cast is good at mining those more lighthearted moments to get a laugh out of their director. "We sometimes have to stop rehearsal momentarily, because we're laughing so hard," she admitted. "This is a fun crew, and I think it's going to be a really good show."

Emma Mitchell, who was cast in the role of Juliet, says she's been having fun exploring the character's drama queen tendencies. "There's lots of dramatics and tears, which is fun to play ... she's like an angsty teenager."

The cast of 17 actors and three crew members have been hard at work since mid-February, getting ready to present three performances of "Romeo and Juliet," which opens this Thursday, March 30 at George Simson Auditorium, inside Detroit Lakes Middle School.

"The shows are Thursday, Saturday and Sunday," Caulfield said, noting that the odd sequence of performance dates was due to scheduling conflicts.

Both the Thursday, March 30 and Saturday, April 1 shows will be staged at 7 p.m., while the Sunday, April 2 show is a matinee, starting at 2 p.m.

Originally, rehearsals for the show were set to start on Valentine's Day, which Caulfield felt was appropriate — but then the start date got pushed back because of weather. "We've lost four rehearsals to snow," she said — and this past Tuesday, March 21, several cast members were unable to attend, either because of bad roads or illness. Ethan Hendrickson, who plays Romeo, was one of the latter.

Still, she added, rehearsals have been going well. "They know the story — now they just have to figure out the words," she added, noting that many of the scenes are quite dialogue-heavy.

Caulfield, who also directed a Detroit Lakes Shakespeare in the Park production of the same play 11 years ago, said she thought this one was better. "I'll take high school kids over adults — they actually listen to me," she joked. "This is an enjoyable group to be in rehearsal with every night."

If you go

What: William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet"

Where: George Simson Auditorium, Detroit Lakes Middle School

When: Thursday, March 30, 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 1, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m.

Who: Directed by Nikki Caulfield, the cast includes Emma Mitchell (Juliet), Ethan Hendrickson (Romeo), Stewie Annette (Montague), Andrew Nunn (Capulet), Matthew Morrison (Mercutio/Paris), Makayla Baumgartner (Benvolio), Ren Wagoner (Tybalt), Ben Sundby (Friar Laurence), Lusian Hesbeck (Sampson), Natalie Carlson (Alviva/Sister Joan), Jenna Allen (Queen Eleanora), Hayden Jensrud (Lady Montague/Apothecary), Eden Schmitz (Lady Capulet), Abe Perry (Nurse), Anna Yost (Isotta), Akira Olp (Bernice) and Brenna Dahlen (Rosalind/Musician/Mariana).

How: Tickets are $10, and will be sold at the door. All seats are general admission.