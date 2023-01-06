Singers wanted: Lakes Area Chorale starts spring concert rehearsals this Sunday, Jan. 8

DETROIT LAKES — Third time's the charm — or so Lakes Area Chorale Director Barbara Schramm is hoping.

After seeing two straight seasons of chorale rehearsals fall by the wayside due to COVID-19, Schramm is planning on picking up where she left off on March 15, 2020, which was the community choir's last rehearsal date before the pandemic shut everything down.

"It was so sad, because we had prepared a great concert," said Schramm, who has served as the chorale's director since 2019. "It was the best rehearsal we've ever had as a group."

The concert that the group was preparing for back in 2020 had the same theme, "Rock 'n' Soul meets Gospel," that Schramm plans to use this season.

The varied program of “Rock ‘n’ Soul meets Gospel” begins with early spirituals and progresses through gospel, to Motown and soul and then to the classic rock genre.

"We also have the great honor to have the classic rock group, 'The Fat Cats,' join us on many of our selections," Schramm said, noting that the idea behind the theme is to show how all of the different genres are related.

Schramm noted that it will be the third try for bringing this concert to the public, as they were set to begin rehearsals for it a year ago this month, before safety concerns called a halt to their plans once again. She doesn't anticipate similar concerns to impede the group's weekly rehearsals this season, however.

Any and all community residents who would like to sing with the group are invited to come to the first rehearsal, which is set for 1:30 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 8, in the sanctuary of Detroit Lakes' First Lutheran Church. Sign-ups for the season will begin at 1 p.m., and there is a fee of $25 to participate, payable at the time of registration. Scholarships are available, Schramm noted.

The group will meet for two hours every Sunday, 1:30-3:30 p.m., leading up to the main concert event on Saturday, March 25 at the Historic Holmes Theatre. There will also be an extra dress rehearsal on Friday, March 24 at the Holmes Theatre.

If you are interested in singing with the Lakes Area Chorale, or have questions about this season, please feel free to email lakesareachorale@gmail.com or contact Director Barb Schramm at 218-443-0697 for more information.