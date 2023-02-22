Sold-out crowd enjoys some handbag bingo, while other Polar Fest-ers party with the Mardi Gras Kings

DETROIT LAKES — The weather outside may have been a bit frightful, but the atmosphere inside Detroit Lakes' VFW Post 1676 was quite delightful on Tuesday, Feb. 21, as the post hosted a sold-out night of 'Brr-ific' Handbag Bingo.

Only 200 tickets were sold for the Detroit Lakes Kiwanis Club fundraiser, and there wasn't an empty seat to be had, as about a dozen Kiwanians, Key Club volunteers and VFW staff members joined forces to host a soup and cheesecake supper, followed by 15 games of bingo and various games of chance.

As the name of the event might suggest, the prize for each bingo game was a designer handbag, each uniquely crafted by Michael Kors, Vera Bradley, Kate Spade, Coach and other top designers. For those games with more than one winner, cash prizes were awarded, with the handbags placed into a random prize drawing held at the conclusion of the evening. The names of six lucky handbag winners were drawn to cap off the night, which besides bingo, also included electronic horse, pig and car races, raffles and door prize drawings.

Meanwhile, over at the Historic Holmes Theatre, special guests the Mardi Gras Kings entertained Fat Tuesday party-goers in the newly-renovated Midwest Bank Ballroom.

Earlier in the week, a crew from Fargo's Valley News Live filmed a segment advertising the event, which like the Kiwanis' bingo fundraiser, was part of Polar Fest 2023.

Detroit Lakes' annual winter celebration wraps up its two-week run this Sunday, Feb. 26. The remaining events on the schedule are as follows:



Randy Olson Ice Harvest 440 Snowmobile Races, starting 10:30 a.m. on Big Detroit Lake in front of the Holiday Inn; Frozen Frenzy, Lakeshirts Beach Shop, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Polar Pete's Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Bucks Mill Brewing; the 27th Annual Polar Fest Plunge, 1-3 p.m., West Lake Drive and Little Detroit Lake; Post-Plunge Party, 3-5 p.m., West Lake Drive and Little Detroit Lake; Frozen Fireworks, 7 p.m., Little Detroit Lake. Sunday, Feb. 26: Snowga (Yoga in the Snow), Detroit Lakes City Park Bandshell, 11 a.m.; Polar Fat Tire Fest, 1 p.m., and Try XC (Nordic) Skiing, 1-4 p.m., both at Detroit Mountain; and last but not least, Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge will host Snowshoe Sunday, 12-4 p.m. at the Discovery Center; Youth Ice Fishing Day, 1-4 p.m. at the North Tamarac Lake access, and the Tamarac Sunday Movie, "Viva Puerto Rico," 2 p.m. at the Visitor Center, which will also have its gift shop and exhibits open.

Snowga (Yoga in the Snow), Detroit Lakes City Park Bandshell, 11 a.m.; Polar Fat Tire Fest, 1 p.m., and Try XC (Nordic) Skiing, 1-4 p.m., both at Detroit Mountain; and last but not least, Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge will host Snowshoe Sunday, 12-4 p.m. at the Discovery Center; Youth Ice Fishing Day, 1-4 p.m. at the North Tamarac Lake access, and the Tamarac Sunday Movie, "Viva Puerto Rico," 2 p.m. at the Visitor Center, which will also have its gift shop and exhibits open. Ongoing Events: The Great Polar Hunt, through Feb. 24 at locations around Detroit Lakes; Polartry Poetry Walk, Polar Fest light display and Cave People art, through Feb. 26 at Detroit Lakes City Park; Polar Fest food and drink specials at The Fireside (various), Brygge (Polar Petey Melt), Bucks Mill Brewing (Polar Lager) and Lakeside Tavern (Sweater Weather Seasonal Beer), all through Feb. 26; We Love Minnesota Sampling Bar at Seven Sisters Spirits, Friday (3-6 p.m.) and Saturday (1-4 p.m.), Feb. 24-25.

West Lake Drive between Lake and Minnesota avenues will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, for the Polar Fest Plunge and related festivities hosted by the Detroit Lakes Boys and Girls Club . For details on all Polar Fest events, including registration and ticket information, visit the website at polarfestdl.com .