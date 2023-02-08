Soo Pass Ranch to host Polar Fest concert, 'Way North of Nashville,' this Saturday

DETROIT LAKES — Rural Detroit Lakes residents near WE Fest's permanent home at the Soo Pass Ranch may be a little confused come this Saturday, Feb. 11, as music will be heard emanating from the ranch starting around 8 p.m.

Minnesota native Brett Tyler said in a telephone interview late last week that he was looking forward to making the trip up to Detroit Lakes from Nashville, Tenn., with a couple of his fellow singer-songwriters.

"My cousin Cami Eckhoff and her husband Keith have become good friends, and have visited me in Nashville a few times," Tyler said — so a few years ago, he returned the favor and came up north for a small musical gathering, which led to the idea of bringing some of his fellow Nashville residents back to the area to not only perform, but enjoy some of the ice fishing and snowmobiling and other winter festivities that he was always reminiscing about.

"My hope for this is we can continue to do it and bring up some different songwriters," he said, adding that for this trip, he would be bringing along Wynn Varble and Matt Roy.

Varble "has become a really good friend of mine," Tyler added. "He's had some hit songs for Brad Paisley and Easton Corbin and Darryl Worley."

Roy, who originally hails from New Jersey — "so he's a little more used to the cold," Tyler joked — is a younger artist, but he's also penned some hit songs, including "Done," Chris Janson's No. 1 song on the Billboard Country Airplay charts in 2020, and Darryl Worley's "Have You Forgotten," which Tyler described as "very patriotic."

Tyler added that they planned to spend a couple of days in the community enjoying Polar Fest before heading back down south. "It's a fun cultural exchange," he said.

"I was out there (at Polar Fest) a couple of years ago, and I just walked around a little — it was like a town out on the ice," Tyler added. "I think they would love going to do some walleye fishing, and we're hoping to do the Poles 'N Holes (ice fishing tournament, which will be held Saturday afternoon) along with some snowmobiling, and we talked about maybe stopping by the curling arena too."

He also hopes to introduce them to some of the local food favorites, like cheese curds — and Michelob Golden Lite beer, which they don't really have in Nashville.

As for the concert, which starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Tyler said that they each plan to play some of the songs they've written, both for themselves and other artists — some that have risen up the Billboard charts, and some that may end up there one day in the future. Along the way, they'll tell some of the stories behind the songs — including some humor, and some more serious moments. "There may be some songs that you've never heard before, as well as some that you know," he said. "It's organized well — because Amy (Stearns, director of event sponsor Project 412) is very organized, but it's still going to be a fun experiment."

Tickets for the show are $27 each and can be purchased via the Project 412 website, project412mn.org . Gates at the Soo Pass will open immediately following the conclusion of the Frozen Fireworks on Little Detroit Lake, which start at 7 p.m. For a complete Polar Fest schedule, visit polarfestdl.com .