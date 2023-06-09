99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

'Summer Nights at Detroit Mountain' set to launch June 15

Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will be hosting "Summer Nights at the Mountain" on five Thursdays in June, July and August. The new event series launches June 15 at 5 p.m.

Music on the Mountain Hardwood Groove
The outdoor stage at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will be getting a bit more use this summer. In addition to its annual July fundraiser, Music on the Mountain, DMRA will be having live music as part of its "Summer Nights at the Mountain" series, which opens Thursday, June 15 with music by Wayne McArthur.
Detroit Lakes Tribune file photo
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
Today at 8:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Looking for something fun to do outdoors on Thursday nights this summer?

Now that Trucks and Tunes at the Detroit Lakes City Park has shifted from Thursday to Friday nights, Detroit Mountain Recreation Area is taking over the Thursday night slot with a new event, "Summer Nights at the Mountain."

MORE STORIES BY VICKI GERDES

Five "Summer Nights" events are on the DMRA schedule for this year, on June 15 and 22, July 13 and 20, and the final night on Aug. 10. Festivities will begin each night at 6 p.m. outside the main lodge.

For the season opener on Thursday, June 15, DMRA General Manager Mark Knutson has scheduled live music from Lake Park's Wayne McArthur as well as fresh-grilled burgers and brews on tap, chair lift rides to the top of the mountain and back, biking and hiking opportunities on the Mountain's cross country ski trails, a cornhole tournament and more.

Future "Summer Nights" may include an open mic night, a concert from Romyn and Rick , and "I'm working on getting a couple of other musicians," Knutson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For the final night on Aug. 10 I'm floating around the idea of a movie night," he added, noting that it would have "an old-school drive-in feel," with a movie that would be "a throwback to the '70s and '80s." But that's still on the drawing board, Knutson said.

Check out the Mountain's Facebook page for updates as they become available.

Music on the Mountain to start with kickoff party

Of course, DMRA's biggest event of the summer will be its Music on the Mountain concert, held this year on Saturday, July 1. The Eli Young Band and Russell Dickerson are both set to perform that night.

The Eli Young Band, which has had four separate No. 1 hits on the country charts, and 14 Billboard-charting singles in all, performed at WE Fest in 2017. Dickerson is the first country artist whose first four singles reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay charts since Luke Combs. He made his WE Fest debut in 2021.

Tickets for Music on the Mountain are currently on sale and cost $80 per person.

New this year, there will also be a MOTM Kickoff Party on Friday, June 30, with Matt Aakre and his band, the Dirty Little Secret, set to perform along with the Front Fenders, starting at 6 p.m. Cost to attend is $15.

For more details on the two-day event, and to get your tickets, go to detroitmountain.com .

Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
What To Read Next
DW ParkBoard.jpg
Local
Detroit Lakes Park Board creates list of goals for coming years
June 09, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
HZhands.jpg
Local
Detroit Lakes man attempts 24 hours of pull-ups
June 09, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
drug court (edited).jpg
Local
Clay-Becker Treatment Court helps keep addicts from committing new crimes
June 09, 2023 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Felony charges dropped against man who smashed into gas pump while fleeing cops
June 09, 2023 07:03 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
3240703+high-speed-chase.jpg
Local
High-speed chase ends in crash that injures several juveniles in Mahnomen County
June 08, 2023 05:26 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Track Team Escort-3.jpg
Prep
Track and field: 11 Lakers head to state tournament
June 08, 2023 02:53 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
339087053_594901576023108_4074480734727876091_n.jpg
Minnesota
Madeline Kingsbury family confirms her body has been found
June 08, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports