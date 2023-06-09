'Summer Nights at Detroit Mountain' set to launch June 15

DETROIT LAKES — Looking for something fun to do outdoors on Thursday nights this summer?

Now that Trucks and Tunes at the Detroit Lakes City Park has shifted from Thursday to Friday nights, Detroit Mountain Recreation Area is taking over the Thursday night slot with a new event, "Summer Nights at the Mountain."

MORE STORIES BY VICKI GERDES





Five "Summer Nights" events are on the DMRA schedule for this year, on June 15 and 22, July 13 and 20, and the final night on Aug. 10. Festivities will begin each night at 6 p.m. outside the main lodge.

For the season opener on Thursday, June 15, DMRA General Manager Mark Knutson has scheduled live music from Lake Park's Wayne McArthur as well as fresh-grilled burgers and brews on tap, chair lift rides to the top of the mountain and back, biking and hiking opportunities on the Mountain's cross country ski trails, a cornhole tournament and more.

Future "Summer Nights" may include an open mic night, a concert from Romyn and Rick , and "I'm working on getting a couple of other musicians," Knutson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For the final night on Aug. 10 I'm floating around the idea of a movie night," he added, noting that it would have "an old-school drive-in feel," with a movie that would be "a throwback to the '70s and '80s." But that's still on the drawing board, Knutson said.

Check out the Mountain's Facebook page for updates as they become available.

Music on the Mountain to start with kickoff party

Of course, DMRA's biggest event of the summer will be its Music on the Mountain concert, held this year on Saturday, July 1. The Eli Young Band and Russell Dickerson are both set to perform that night.

The Eli Young Band, which has had four separate No. 1 hits on the country charts, and 14 Billboard-charting singles in all, performed at WE Fest in 2017. Dickerson is the first country artist whose first four singles reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay charts since Luke Combs. He made his WE Fest debut in 2021.

Tickets for Music on the Mountain are currently on sale and cost $80 per person.

New this year, there will also be a MOTM Kickoff Party on Friday, June 30, with Matt Aakre and his band, the Dirty Little Secret, set to perform along with the Front Fenders, starting at 6 p.m. Cost to attend is $15.

For more details on the two-day event, and to get your tickets, go to detroitmountain.com .