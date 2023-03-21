The circus is coming to town April 4

DETROIT LAKES — The El Zagal Shrine Circus will be returning to Detroit Lakes' Kent Freeman Arena next month, with three shows scheduled for Tuesday, April 4.

The event is being sponsored locally by the Detroit Lakes Shrine Color Guard, and will feature the giving away of a fleet of bicycles donated by local businesses.

"One hundred and fifty-five businesses have sponsored bikes this year," says Steve Larson, who has been coordinating the local circus visit for several years now.

Some of those bikes will go to the winners of the annual circus poster coloring contest, he added.

"We've just wrapped up the coloring contest with area schools for this year," Larson said. "We'll be announcing the winners at the circus. They get cash prizes and a bicycle — the grand prize winner gets a little nicer bicycle."

The April 4 show will likely be a bit bigger than previous years as well, he continued, as the circus's traditional weekend run at the Fargodome will take place before the Detroit Lakes event this year, concluding on Sunday, April 2.

"We had to change our date this year, to fit in with the circus promoter's schedule," he said, "but the promoter has promised we'll get a few more acts because it's so close.

"There will still be all the regular things that you've come to expect at the circus — we're planning for elephants and tigers and a pony show again. But we're kind of excited to be getting a bigger show."

Last year's circus in Detroit Lakes had a "huge turnout," Larson added, with Freeman Arena's maximum capacity of 1,300 being stretched to the limit for all three shows. He's hoping for a similar turnout this year, particularly from area schools, which typically send a large contingent of students to enjoy one of the daytime performances. "We ask everybody to be good neighbors and sit close together," Larson said.

The turnout for last year's shows was particularly gratifying, he added, as the circus had been prevented from coming to town for a couple of years due to pandemic restrictions.

"We were excited to see all the happy, smiling faces on the kids," he said, adding that the circus performers themselves were just as pleased by their reception. "When we were closed because of COVID, that put a strain on the circus promoter, trying to keep people working. That's how they make their living."

"We want to welcome all families and community members from the area to come in for the show," Larson said. "I think it's going to be some awesome family entertainment again this year."

But for those who aren't able to catch the shows in Fargo or Detroit Lakes, the circus will also be stopping in Jamestown on April 11, Bismarck on April 14-15, and Dickinson on April 16-17. For more information about this year's circus, visit the website at fargoshrinecircus.com (note: ticket sales via the website do not include the Detroit Lakes shows, as those tickets must be purchased locally).

If you go

What: El Zagal Shrine Circus

Where: Kent Freeman Arena, Detroit Lakes

When: Three shows on Tuesday, April 4 at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Doors open one hour before each show starts.

Who: Hosted by the Detroit Lakes Shrine Color Guard , which is part of the Fargo-based El Zagal Shrine

How: Tickets are available at Central Market or from local Shrine members, at a cost of $10 per person. Kids age 5 and under are admitted free of charge.